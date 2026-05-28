Now Streaming on Disney+: Red Carpet Coverage of the UK "Toy Story 5" Premiere

It is almost time for Toy Story 5, and fans wanting to get a headstart on celebrating the upcoming sequel can now watch the UK premiere on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

We are about three weeks away from the global debut of Toy Story 5!

As the Pixar film heads off on its press tour leading up to the film’s grand debut, Disney held a world premiere event in the UK on May 28th, and fans can join in on the fun with the latest release on Disney+.

Streamed live during the event, the 45-minute special invites viewers into a whole list of cast interviews and special guest appearances all from the UK red carpet.

This includes Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, and Tom Hanks, who play Jessie, Buzz, and Woody, respectively!

The Toy Story 5 Red Carpet Launch Event is now streaming, exclusively on Disney+!

About Toy Story 5:

Set to hit theaters on July 19th, 2026, Toy Story 5 will see Jessie, Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang face off against their biggest threat yet: technology.

Conan O’Brien is set to take on the role of Smarty Pants, a toy created to help with potty-training.

Tim Allen is back as Buzz, Tom Hanks lassos his way back to Woody, Joan Cusack returns on horseback as Jessie, and Tony Hale returns as Forky.

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