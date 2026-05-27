"Toy Story" Favorites Arrive at Orlando International Airport in Fun New Marketing Item for "Toy Story 5"

At least they don't have to carry the shoes anymore.

Travelers making their way through the Orlando International Airport can get a bit more Disney fun as they get ready to leave town with some fun new marketing for Toy Story 5.

What's Happening:

Orlando International Airport is making sure the TS in "T.S.A." stands for Toy Story as new bins have been introduced at the airport that celebrate the arrival of the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Toy Story 5.

The bins are featured as travelers navigate their way through the security process, giving a fun, themed look at the characters from the film as they put their carry on items through the screening procedures.

The toy images are scattered as though they have been thrown into the bin for the screening process. This includes favorites like Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and Bullseye, as well as new characters like Atlas, Lilypad, Smarty Pants, and Snappy.

This author is crying "shenanigans" though, as knowing the screening process at most major airports - including Orlando International - Lilypad (the tablet) would likely need a separate bin to travel through the machine on its own.

Those traveling through the security process at Orlando International Airport can find these bins now.

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.