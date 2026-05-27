Disney Store Reveals New "Toy Story 5" Merchandise Collection

Disney and Pixar fans are about to have a new reason to clear space on their shelves. Ahead of the theatrical release of Toy Story 5, Disney Store has officially revealed its upcoming Toy Story 5 merchandise collection, bringing a fresh wave of apparel, collectibles, accessories, and toys inspired by the beloved franchise.

Launching June 1, 2026 on Disney Store and arriving soon at Disney Parks, the new collection celebrates the return of Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the iconic toy box with merchandise designed for both longtime fans and a new generation of Pixar lovers.

The collection appears to lean heavily into recognizable characters while also embracing the new era of Toy Story storytelling arriving with the fifth installment of the franchise. While Disney has only offered a sneak peek so far, the collection will include apparel for adults and children, accessories, collectible pieces, and interactive toys themed to the upcoming film. Let’s take a look at what’s coming soon to Disney Store:

The timing of the launch arrives as anticipation continues building for Toy Story 5, which reunites iconic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie while introducing new challenges involving technology and playtime in the modern world. The film is expected to become one of Disney and Pixar’s biggest merchandise drivers of the year, with multiple retail collaborations already being announced ahead of release.



The collection will also eventually expand into Disney Parks merchandise locations, bringing Toy Story 5-themed products directly into Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort alongside the film’s theatrical rollout.

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