Put The "Toy Story 5" Pieces Together with New Puzzles from Ravensburger

The art features all the fun new characters from the upcoming film.

New puzzles and products from Ravensburger are set to bring some of the Toy Story 5 fun home.

What's Happening:

As we get ready for the highly-anticipated release of Pixar's latest film, Toy Story 5, fans can enjoy another collaboration with a fun brand as Ravensburger reveals new puzzles.

The puzzles feature characters from the upcoming new film in different styles, and are available now.

There are several different varieties, with single puzzles and multipacks available featuring new Toy Story 5 art.

Take a look at the new items below!

Ravensburger Toy Story 5 100-pc Puzzle

Step into your own adventure as you piece together colorful scenes inspired by the characters in Toy Story 5. Featuring familiar faces and new friends, this puzzle offers large, premium pieces for fun, hands-on play the whole family will enjoy. $17.99 and can be picked up over on Amazon.

Ravensburger Toy Story 5 Bumper Puzzle Pack

Join Buzz and Jessie as they come face-to-face with Lilypad, a new tablet device that is trying to disrupt playtime! Inspired by the new Toy Story 5 movie, this pack of four, 100-pc puzzles is a great way to relive the movie’s magic at home. $19.99, and can be picked up over at the Ravensburger Online Store.

Ravensburger Toy Story 5 3x49pc Puzzles

Whether you want to spend time with Buzz, Jessie, Woody or any of the other toys, this pack of three 49-pc puzzles encourages kids to step back into the world of Toy Story 5 however they want and how often they want long after the movie finishes. $17.99, and can be picked up over on Amazon.

Ravensburger Toy Story 5 4-In-A-Box (12, 16, 20, 24 pc) Puzzles

Woody, Buzz and the rest of the toys are back on the big screen this summer and at home. Featuring varying piece counts, these new 4-in-a-box Toy Story 5 movie inspired puzzles are a great activity to support toddler concentration and problem-solving. $15.99, can be picked up over at Amazon.

The Pieces of the Film:

It's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.

Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training.

Andrew Stanton, director of the Academy Award-winning films Finding Nemo and WALL-E, is writing and directing the new movie, adding to his repertoire having contributed on every single Toy Story film prior. Kenna Harris is co-directing, with Jess Choy producing.

As part of the build up to the new movie, we have seen tons of new previews, new clips, new merchandise, new collabs, and more - all of which can be found at our Toy Story 5 landing.

Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere on June 19th, 2026.

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