Photos: Find Disney Jr. Favorites in New Location at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Favorites from "Sofia the First: Royal Magic" and "SuperKitties" make an appearance

A new character meet & greet area has arrived at Disney's Hollywood Studios, inviting guests to come meet some favorites from hit Disney Jr. shows.

Fans of the history of Disney's Hollywood Studios may remember a time when Disney Jr. favorites would meet outside of the theater located in Animation Courtyard, which played host to various entertainment offerings themed around Disney Jr. programming. Now, that theater is part of the Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, and plays host to Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live, while the area outside of it has been rethemed to resemble the Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA, leading up to the forthcoming The Magic of Disney Animation attraction.

Now, guests visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios can head down Commissary Lane towards the Sci-Fi Dine-In Theater restaurant and another meet and greet, Red Carpet Dreams, to find a highly stylized building and wall where favorites from SuperKitties and Sofia the First: Royal Magic alternate meeting and greeting fans.

On our visit, we were able to see Sofia, complete with her magical amulet, as she appears in the new Disney Jr. series, Sofia the First: Royal Magic. We also saw Bitsy, the smallest and newest member of the SuperKitties team, as she appears on the hit Disney Jr. show of the same name.

Be sure to check your My Disney Experience app for appearance times, and with a cast member at the location who might be able to specify what character you're about to see.

The experience is now available to all at Disney's Hollywood Studios. To plan your visit to meet the new friends, we suggest reaching out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!