Meet the New Symbiote Superstar Ready to Wreak Havoc in the Marvel Universe!
A new comic featuring the future superstar arrives in July
A new one-shot is one its way, bringing a new symbiote superstar to wreak havoc in the Marvel Universe!
What's Happening:
- There’s a new symbiote superstar wreaking havoc in the Marvel Universe and his name is Symbie!
- Fans are invited to get to know the mischievous (and adorable) little glob starting this July in IT’S SYMBIE #1, a special one-shot printing the character’s hit Symbie Infinity Comic by Jacob Chabot as well as his appearances in Marvel Mutts Infinity Comic by MacKenzie Cadenhead and Enid Balám for the first time.
- The one-shot will also re-present Symbie’s first appearance by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz from Amazing Spider-Man #11! It’s Symbie’s entire Marvel Comics journey so far - all in one place!
- Symbie may be a symbiote without a host, but that’s never slowed him down! Ever since Spider-Man freed him from a mad scientist’s lab, Symbie has made it his mission to unleash mischief across the Marvel Universe. His latest targets? The Fantastic Four, Thor, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Captain America and the Marvel Mutts!
- Symbie will also appear in the next season of Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends on Disney Jr., introducing him to a whole new audience of young ones!
- Check out the covers by Jacob Chabot and Sergio Dávila and preorder IT’S SYMBIE #1 at your local comic shop today ahead of its release on July 8th.
Another Amazing Friend:
- Symbie is set to be part of the next season of the hit Disney Jr. series, Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Currently, there are five seasons of the hit series, with another on its way.
- In the acclaimed series, we follow our favorite neighborhood web-slinger. However, he is used to working solo and now Peter Parker must discover what it takes to become a truly amazing super hero - by being a good friend who works well with others.
- Together with friends Miles Morales and Gwen (AKA Ghost-Spider), they will team up with other heroes such as Hulk, Black Panther, and Ms. Marvel to defeat evil foes and learn that teamwork is the best way to save the day.
- You can catch up with all the episodes of the series so far on Disney+, and as they air on Disney Jr.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com