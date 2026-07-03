A New Batch of Disney+ Perks Drops for Disney+ Perks Summer Fridays

This week's Disney+ Perks Summer Fridays rewards include a chance to win an Alaskan expedition cruise and a free X-Men '97' digital comic bundle.

Disney fans have two exciting new reasons to check their Disney Perks account this week. A fresh batch of Disney+ Perks Summer Fridays limited-time rewards has officially arrived, giving members the chance to win an unforgettable Alaskan adventure and unlock free digital comics inspired by Marvel Animation's X-Men '97.

What’s Happening:

Whether you're dreaming of exploring glaciers with National Geographic experts or catching up on some of Marvel's most iconic mutant stories, this week's perks offer something for travelers and comic book fans alike.

Leading this week's lineup is a sweepstakes that allows one lucky winner and a guest to embark on an Alaskan expedition cruise with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions.

The prize invites guests to experience America's last frontier through expert-led adventures, wildlife encounters, and breathtaking landscapes aboard one of National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' renowned expedition ships. Throughout the voyage, travelers will explore remote destinations while learning from naturalists, photographers, and scientists who bring Alaska's incredible ecosystems to life.

Disney describes the experience as a celebration of America, offering an unforgettable journey through one of the country's most spectacular natural wonders.

Marvel fans can also celebrate the return of Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 with a special digital reward.

This week's Disney Perk unlocks a free X-Men '97 comic bundle on Marvel Unlimited, giving fans access to a collection of digital comics featuring some of Marvel's most legendary mutants. The offer arrives alongside the newest season of X-Men '97, making it the perfect opportunity for viewers to dive deeper into the stories that inspired the acclaimed animated series.

As with many Disney Perks offers, both promotions are available for a limited time, so eligible members will want to claim or enter before the offers expire.

Disney continues to refresh its Perks program with exclusive sweepstakes, digital rewards, discounts, and unique experiences across Disney, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic, and more. Fans can browse the latest offerings by visiting the Disney+ Perks website.

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