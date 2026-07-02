Disney Discounts: Save on 6 Month Subscriptions on Disney+ and Hulu
And you can still pay monthly!
Eligible new and returning subscribers can now enjoy more value with a discounted 6-month Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscription.
What’s Happening:
- Have you been thinking about all the amazing shows and movies on Disney+ and Hulu, but been hesitant to spend the money?
- Well, now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a discounted 6-month, monthly billed subscription plan.
- The offer provides 50% savings on the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu separately.
- The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium offers 52% savings compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu Premium separately.
- The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle costs $71.94 total ($11.99/month), then renews at $12.99/month (or the then-current retail price).
- The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium costs $107.94 total ($17.99), then renews at $19.99/month (or the then-current retail price).
- You can sign up for the discounted bundle on Hulu or Disney+!
Everything Coming to Disney+ and Hulu:
- Each month, Disney+ and Hulu add new content that you wont wanna miss.
- And if you are wondering what’s headed to the streaming this month, we have you covered!
- Make sure you check out our comprehensive lists of new and returning content coming to Disney+ and Hulu.
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