Disney Discounts: Save on 6 Month Subscriptions on Disney+ and Hulu

And you can still pay monthly!
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Eligible new and returning subscribers can now enjoy more value with a discounted 6-month Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscription.

What’s Happening:

  • Have you been thinking about all the amazing shows and movies on Disney+ and Hulu, but been hesitant to spend the money? 
  • Well, now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a discounted 6-month, monthly billed subscription plan.
  • The offer provides 50% savings on the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu separately.
  • The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium offers 52% savings compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu Premium separately.
  • The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle costs $71.94 total ($11.99/month), then renews at $12.99/month (or the then-current retail price).
  • The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium costs $107.94 total ($17.99), then renews at $19.99/month (or the then-current retail price).
  • You can sign up for the discounted bundle on Hulu or Disney+!

Everything Coming to Disney+ and Hulu:

  • Each month, Disney+ and Hulu add new content that you wont wanna miss. 
  • And if you are wondering what’s headed to the streaming this month, we have you covered!
  • Make sure you check out our comprehensive lists of new and returning content coming to Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More Disney+:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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