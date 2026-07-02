Disney Discounts: Save on 6 Month Subscriptions on Disney+ and Hulu

And you can still pay monthly!

Eligible new and returning subscribers can now enjoy more value with a discounted 6-month Disney+ and Hulu bundle subscription.

What’s Happening:

Have you been thinking about all the amazing shows and movies on Disney+ and Hulu, but been hesitant to spend the money?

Well, now, new and eligible returning subscribers can sign up for a discounted 6-month, monthly billed subscription plan.

The offer provides 50% savings on the Disney+ and Hulu Bundle compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu separately.

The Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium offers 52% savings compared to purchasing Disney+ and Hulu Premium separately.

The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle costs $71.94 total ($11.99/month), then renews at $12.99/month (or the then-current retail price).

The 6-month Disney+ and Hulu Bundle Premium costs $107.94 total ($17.99), then renews at $19.99/month (or the then-current retail price).

You can sign up for the discounted bundle on Hulu or Disney+!

Everything Coming to Disney+ and Hulu:

Each month, Disney+ and Hulu add new content that you wont wanna miss.

And if you are wondering what’s headed to the streaming this month, we have you covered!

Make sure you check out our comprehensive lists of new and returning content coming to Disney+ and Hulu.

Read More Disney+: