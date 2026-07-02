Disney+ Expands Anime Library in U.K. and France With New Anime Ltd. Deal

Over 10 award-winning anime films are headed to Disney+ in the U.K. and France, including several streaming debuts.

Anime fans in the U.K. and France have plenty to look forward to. Disney+ has announced a major new licensing agreement with Anime Ltd. that will bring highly acclaimed Japanese animated films to the streaming service later this year, significantly expanding its premium anime lineup.

What’s Happening:

The deal includes some of the most celebrated anime films ever created, from beloved modern classics to groundbreaking cinematic masterpieces, further strengthening Disney+'s growing investment in anime content for international audiences.

The new agreement makes Disney+ the streaming home for a carefully curated collection of award-winning films from some of Japan's most influential directors. Several of the titles will also make their streaming debut in both the U.K. and France, giving audiences a new opportunity to experience these acclaimed films from the comfort of home.

Among the biggest additions are Makoto Shinkai's internationally beloved Your Name. and Weathering with You, both praised for their breathtaking animation, emotional storytelling, and global box office success.

Fans can also look forward to several celebrated films from acclaimed director Mamoru Hosoda, including Belle, Mirai, Summer Wars, Wolf Children, and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time. Hosoda's films have become modern anime favorites thanks to their heartfelt stories and imaginative worlds, with Mirai earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations.

The collection also includes legendary titles that helped shape the anime industry. Mamoru Oshii's Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, the only anime film ever nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, joins the lineup alongside Katsuhiro Otomo's cyberpunk landmark Akira, a film widely credited with introducing generations of Western audiences to anime.

Other notable additions include Satoshi Kon's psychological thriller Perfect Blue and Naoko Yamada's emotional coming-of-age drama A Silent Voice, both considered essential viewing for anime fans.

The full collection includes: A Silent Voice (U.K. & Ireland only) Akira (U.K. & Ireland only) Belle (U.K. and France streaming debut) Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence (U.K. and France streaming debut) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (U.K. and France streaming debut) Mirai (U.K. and France streaming debut) Perfect Blue Summer Wars (U.K. and France streaming debut) Weathering with You (U.K. and France streaming debut) Wolf Children (U.K. and France streaming debut) Your Name.

Lauren Tempest, Head of Content Planning & Partnerships for Disney+ Direct-to-Consumer at The Walt Disney Company, emphasized the company's continued commitment to anime. "Anime is a powerful global storytelling force—resonating deeply with audiences around the world, including in key markets like the U.K. and France where fan communities continue to expand. We're committed to meeting the audience where they are and making Disney+ the home of beloved anime storytelling—bringing culture, community, and must-watch stories to one destination."

Karl Holmes, General Manager of Disney+ EMEA, highlighted how the collection brings together many of the films fans return to time and time again. "Anime fans have a handful of films they always come back to and love sharing, and this collection brings many of those favourites together. It's easy to see why they're so loved. Created by some of anime's greatest storytellers, these films have inspired fans for years with unforgettable characters and extraordinary worlds."

Anime Ltd. also celebrated the partnership, with Co-Managing Director Kerry Kasim noting that anime continues to thrive as one of the world's most compelling storytelling mediums. "We're overjoyed to make Disney+ the home of such strong story-led features from some of anime's brightest lights. French, British and Irish fans are in for a treat!"

The announcement marks another significant step in Disney+'s ongoing expansion into anime, following its growing library of exclusive series and international acquisitions. By adding many of the medium's most celebrated films, Disney+ is positioning itself as a destination not only for blockbuster franchises but also for acclaimed animated storytelling from around the world.

Disney has confirmed that premiere dates for each film will be announced at a later time.

More Disney+ News: