Disney Reveals "Camp Rock 3" Release Date and Debuts New Song "One Beat Away"

The next generation of Camp Rock stars arrives August 13 as Disney releases the first teaser and launches the film's debut single.

We know finally know when the highly-anticipated Camp Rock 3 will debut on Disney Channel. Disney has officially released the first teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3, offering fans their first look at the highly anticipated sequel while introducing a fresh cast of aspiring musicians. The preview also features the debut performance of the film's first single, "One Beat Away," setting the tone for the next chapter of the beloved franchise.

What's Happening:

Disney has revealed that Camp Rock 3 will officially premiere on August 13 on Disney Channel, streaming the next day on Disney+.

One of the posters features the backs of the three Jonas Brothers, with the Camp Rock 3 logo seen on one of their denim jackets.

The other poster features the next generation of campers with instruments in hand, ready to rock!

The teaser introduces audiences to the newest class of campers as they arrive at Camp Rock, blending energetic choreography and live performances that made the original films fan favorites. At the heart of the preview is the new anthem, "One Beat Away," performed by Liamani and the cast, showcasing the musical talent leading this new era.

Fans won't have to wait to hear the song in full. "One Beat Away" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music, giving listeners an early taste of the soundtrack ahead of the film's debut.

Disney also announced that the "Camp Rock 3" Original Soundtrack will begin digital pre-save, pre-add, and pre-order, along with vinyl pre-orders, starting July 13. The complete digital soundtrack will be released alongside the film on August 13, while the vinyl edition will arrive at a later date.

The Jonas Brothers star alongside Maria Canals-Barrera, Sherry Cola, with newcomers: Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland) as Sage Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires) as Fletch Lumi Pollack (Electric Bloom) as Rosie Hudson Stone as Desi Casey Trotter (The Thundermans) as Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as Callie Ava Jean as Madison

The film is directed by Veronica Rodriguez (The Slumber Party) and written by Eydie Faye, reuniting the duo behind Disney’s recent teen-movie successes.

Demi Lovato, while still unconfirmed to make an appearance in the film, has her hand in passing the torch to a new generation of campers as one of the film’s executive producers.

Camp Rock 3 officially premieres August 13 on Disney Channel.

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