Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour Expands to the U.K. and Europe in 2027
The hit arena spectacular featuring music from Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock will visit 11 cities across Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Europe for its first international tour.
After packing arenas across North America and becoming one of Disney's biggest live touring successes, the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour is officially heading overseas for the first time in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Concerts, Disney+, and AEG Presents have announced the first-ever U.K. and European run of the Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour, bringing together the music, characters, and stars of three beloved Disney franchises, Descendants, ZOMBIES, and, for the first time, Camp Rock, in one massive arena spectacular.
- The international expansion follows the overwhelming success of the 2025 North American tour, which sold out more than 40 arenas, earned Billboard's Top Family Tour of 2025 honors, received a Pollstar nomination, and inspired both a Disney+ concert special and a live album release.
- Launching on February 6, 2027, in Dublin, Ireland, the tour will travel through major cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain, on February 24. Along the way, fans will experience an all-new production packed with hit songs, energetic choreography, cutting-edge visual effects, and interactive moments designed to bring audiences directly into the action.
- The concert marks a significant milestone for Disney's live entertainment division. While Descendants and ZOMBIES have become cultural touchstones for a new generation of Disney fans, the addition of Camp Rock introduces a beloved franchise that helped define Disney Channel's musical era in the late 2000s.
- For longtime Disney fans, that means hearing songs from all three franchises share the same stage for the first time.
- This new version of Disney Worlds Collide features an impressive lineup of Disney stars from current and upcoming projects. Fans can expect performances from Malachi Barton (ZOMBIES 4, Camp Rock 3), Liamani Segura (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Camp Rock 3), Dara Reneé (Descendants: The Rise of Red), Mekonnen Knife (ZOMBIES 4), Hudson Stone (Camp Rock 3), Swayam Bhatia (ZOMBIES 4), Kiara Romero (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland), and Alexandro Byrd (Descendants: Wicked Wonderland).
- The show promises a nonstop celebration of Disney music, blending fan-favorite songs with new mashups, large-scale production elements, and audience participation moments. Organizers are encouraging attendees to dress as their favorite characters and fully immerse themselves in the experience, creating an atmosphere that feels equal parts concert, celebration, and Disney fandom gathering.
- For many fans, the inclusion of Camp Rock may be the biggest surprise. While the previous tour focused primarily on the worlds of Descendants and ZOMBIES, the addition of the iconic music franchise expands the show's appeal to older Disney Channel viewers who grew up singing along to songs from the original films.
- The announcement also reflects Disney's continued investment in live experiences tied to its most popular franchises. As streaming audiences continue to grow around the world through Disney+, events like Disney Worlds Collide offer fans a chance to experience those stories and songs beyond the screen.
- Tickets for the U.K. and European tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will also be available, including exclusive opportunities such as cast Q&A experiences and premium event access.
- Disney Worlds Collide Concert Tour – 2027 U.K. & Europe Dates
- February 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
- February 9 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro
- February 10 – Manchester, United Kingdom – AO Arena
- February 12 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – bp pulse LIVE
- February 13 – Liverpool, United Kingdom – M&S Bank Arena
- February 15 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
- February 16 – London, United Kingdom – The O2
- February 18 – Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
- February 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
- February 21 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
- February 24 – Madrid, Spain – Movistar Arena
- With multiple generations of Disney fans expected to attend, Disney Worlds Collide is shaping up to be one of the biggest family concert tours of 2027. Whether audiences grew up with Camp Rock, fell in love with Descendants, or can't get enough of ZOMBIES, the upcoming arena spectacular promises a night where all three worlds collide unforgettably.
More Disney Channel News:
- Official Trailer and Premiere Date for New Animated Series "The Doomies"
- "Disney Locker Diaries" Takes Us to Animated World of "Phineas and Ferb" for New Installments
- Descendants Returns in July as Disney Shares New Teaser and Casting Details for "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland"
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