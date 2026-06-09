Official Trailer and Premiere Date for New Animated Series "The Doomies"
We finally have a premiere date!
We finally are hearing more about the anticipated new series from Disney Television Animation, The Doomies, learning an official premiere date and finally seeing the official trailer.
What's Happening:
- At long last, we finally have the official trailer for the upcoming animated supernatural comedy-adventure series, The Doomies.
- When best friends Bobby and Romy accidentally open a portal to evil, their tranquil coastal town transforms into a hotspot for terrifying creatures of doom.
- As the ordinary teens navigate this extraordinary mystery, they face off against literal and inner monsters in this epic comedy that combines thrills, chills, and emotional spills.
- Originally expected to be a linear series on Disney Channel, the series will now arrive exclusively on Disney+ later this month.
- The Doomies stars Max Mittelman as Bobby, Madison Calderon as Romy, Noel Gibson as Kim, Jon Bailey as Doug, and Zehra Fazal as Jenny.
- The series is also in competition at the 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival in the TV Films category. The episode, "Night of the Fishing Dead" was selected from more than 2,400 submissions and will be screened alongside other official selections from June 21-27.
- Check out the full trailer below.
- The Doomies arrives on Disney+ with 22 half-hour episodes along with a new short-form series featuring four episodes:
- "Doug Unflitered"
- "Ghosted By A Ghost"
- "Creepy Crepe"
- "What Is That Thing"
- The Doomies is produced by Academy Award-nominated studio Xilam Animation for Disney Television Animation and co-created by Andrès Fernandez, Pozla (aka Rémi Zaarour), and Henry Gifford. Fernandez directs all 22 episodes, and Xilam’s Marc du Pontavice serves as producer.
- The Doomies arrives on Disney+ on June 22.
We've Been Waiting:
- Disney animation fans - especially those of the smaller screen variety - have been looking to scratch the itch of supernatural adventure left behind by other previous Disney series like Gravity Falls, The Owl House, and even Amphibia.
- The series was originally announced back in 2022, alongside another series making its debut this month - Dragon Striker, during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that year.
- Since then, we've been waiting for more updates. With a work-in-progress episode of the show shown at Annecy in 2024. Afterward, we expected to hear more, but 2025 came and went with no further update, and a whole lot of growing interest.
- Now, just ahead of Annecy this year, we're getting our official trailer and premiere date.
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