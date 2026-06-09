"Disney Locker Diaries" Takes Us to Animated World of "Phineas and Ferb" for New Installments
Previously, the short-form series had been in the world of Disney Channel's "ZOMBIES"
Disney Locker Diaries is getting a bit animated, telling us fun short stories from the world of Phineas and Ferb with new installments on Disney+ and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page.
What's Happening:
- Earlier this year, we saw the debut of a number of Disney Locker Diaries taking on some new short stories featuring the characters from the ultra popular ZOMBIES franchise on Disney Channel.
- It seems that Disney Locker Diaries is not just only for those characters, but also takes us into the animated world as well as a number of new installments take us to the world of Phineas and Ferb.
- Keeping with the same look, as though it were filmed from inside a locker at the school, we get to see new stories from the animated world of the hit Disney Channel series, two installments of which are already available on Disney+ and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page.
- In our first entry, "Candace the Hall Monitor," we - as one might expect - see Candace become the Hall Monitor at Phineas and Ferb's school, ready to tell mom, er, the principal, what they've been up to.
- Of course, nothing can be that easy. Since Phineas and Ferb have been testing out locker transport tubes in their locker (which can connect to any locker anywhere in the world), Candace ends up on a (literal at times) out-of-this-world adventure.
- By the end, she seems to be ready to turn in her hall monitor sash - but not before we realize that her locker also has the boys' transport system installed.
- Check it all out in the full short below.
- Our next adventure, "Ferb, I Blew Up The Frog," sees Phineas and Ferb invent a hyper-growth serum, namely so that they can use it to turn to dinosaur nuggets into life-size dinosaurs.
- It's all part of a science fair that also sees Baljeet rescuing a frog from dissection, and Isabella dressing up as a fly.
- All the parts are there - so it comes as no surprise that while hiding the frog in a locker, the serum spills onto the frog, causing rapid growth.
- Unfortunately, the frog is about due for a feeding, so now Isabella is in danger.
- Forturnately, Phineas and Ferb have a shrinking serum as well - and all is saved. Mostly.
- Check it all out in the new short below.
- You can catch up with more Phineas and Ferb as episodes replay on Disney Channel and Disney XD, and on Disney+.
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