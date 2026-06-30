"The Simpsons" Debuts Trailer for Noir-Themed Exclusive Disney+ Episode "Simpsley"

An Offer Too Good to Refuse: Marge’s Italian Temptation
by |
Tags: , , , ,

The trailer for the second Disney+ exclusive episode of The Simpsons, set for release this summer, has debuted.

What's Happening:

  • This summer, Disney+ will exclusively debut three all-new episodes of The Simpsons, following up from the show's milestone 800th episode.
  • The first, "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," was released a couple of weeks ago – and our own Mike Celestino has a review and recap of the special double episode.
  • Now, the trailer for the second exclusive episode, "Simpsley," has been released.
  • When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.
  • "Simpsley" will debut on Friday, July 3, and will be followed by "Yellow Mirror" streaming August 26.

  • The new episodes add to Disney+’s expanding lineup of exclusive The Simpsons content, joining specials like “Yellow Planet,” “The Past and the Furious” and “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful.”
  • Fans can also stream all 36 seasons of The SimpsonsThe Simpsons Movie, more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpson family and additional content in The Simpsons Collection on Disney+.
  • Disney+ and Hulu continue to serve as the streaming destination for adult animation, offering viewers a wide-ranging Animayhem library of fan-favorite programming.

More Disney+ News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now