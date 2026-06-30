"The Simpsons" Debuts Trailer for Noir-Themed Exclusive Disney+ Episode "Simpsley"
An Offer Too Good to Refuse: Marge’s Italian Temptation
The trailer for the second Disney+ exclusive episode of The Simpsons, set for release this summer, has debuted.
What's Happening:
- This summer, Disney+ will exclusively debut three all-new episodes of The Simpsons, following up from the show's milestone 800th episode.
- The first, "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," was released a couple of weeks ago – and our own Mike Celestino has a review and recap of the special double episode.
- Now, the trailer for the second exclusive episode, "Simpsley," has been released.
- When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.
- "Simpsley" will debut on Friday, July 3, and will be followed by "Yellow Mirror" streaming August 26.
- The new episodes add to Disney+’s expanding lineup of exclusive The Simpsons content, joining specials like “Yellow Planet,” “The Past and the Furious” and “O C’Mon All Ye Faithful.”
- Fans can also stream all 36 seasons of The Simpsons, The Simpsons Movie, more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpson family and additional content in The Simpsons Collection on Disney+.
- Disney+ and Hulu continue to serve as the streaming destination for adult animation, offering viewers a wide-ranging Animayhem library of fan-favorite programming.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has ordered a pilot for The Last Kids on Earth, a live-action adaptation of the illustrated children's book series of the same name.
- The creators of The Proud Family and its sequel series, Louder and Prouder, will be appearing at this year's ESSENCE Festival of Culture to discuss the show.
- Disney+ subscribers can get a special first look at the live-action adaptation of Moana just a few days ahead of its release in theaters everywhere.
- A new trailer for the upcoming Descendants: Wicked Wonderland has been released, also revealing a new song from the film.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now