"The Simpsons" Debuts Trailer for Noir-Themed Exclusive Disney+ Episode "Simpsley"

The trailer for the second Disney+ exclusive episode of The Simpsons, set for release this summer, has debuted.

What's Happening:

This summer, Disney+ will exclusively debut three all-new episodes of The Simpsons, following up from the show's milestone 800th episode.

The first, "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition," was released a couple of weeks ago – and our own Mike Celestino has a review and recap of the special double episode.

Now, the trailer for the second exclusive episode, "Simpsley," has been released.

When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.

"Simpsley" will debut on Friday, July 3, and will be followed by "Yellow Mirror" streaming August 26.