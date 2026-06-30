Disney+ Orders Pilot for Live-Action Adaptation of "The Last Kids on Earth"

The hit book series was previously turned into a Netflix animated series.

The Last Kids on Earth may be coming to Disney+, with a pilot ordered for the project.

What's Happening:

The Wrap reports that Disney+ has ordered a pilot for The Last Kids on Earth, a live-action adaptation of the illustrated children's book series of the same name.

Longtime writing partners Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunners on the potential series.

Fiveash and Stoteraux's early career includes their first foray into Disney with the "Christmas Impossible" segment of the straight-to-video anthology, Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas.

In recent years, after writing for The Vampire Diaries, Fiveash and Stoteraux worked on several DC Comics-based shows, including Krypton, Batwoman and Gotham Knights, the last of which they were showrunners on.

Kevin Tancharoen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Book of Boba Fett) will direct the pilot and executive produce.

Written by Max Brallier, who will be among the Disney+ version's executive producers, The Last Kids on Earth book series centers on a group of teens, led by 13-year-old Jack Sullivan, who must work together after monsters overrun their town.

The books were previously adapted into an animated series that aired on Netflix from 2019-2021, with a voice cast that included Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, Catherine O’Hara, Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montserrat Hernandez, Charles Demers and Nick Wolfhard.

Along with Braillier, other non-writing executive producers on the Disney+ version of The Last Kids on Earth include Hillary Zwick Turner, Jennifer Twiner McCarron and Matt Hornburg, with The Wrap noting Hornburg is producing for Blue Ant Studios.