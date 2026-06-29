Get A First Look at the Live-Action "Moana" Ahead of its Theatrical Debut on Disney+
The new special takes a first look at the stars, music, and authenticity of the new movie.
Disney+ subscribers can get a special first look at the live-action adaptation of Moana just a few days ahead of its release in theaters everywhere.
What's Happening:
- A new special look at the live-action adaption of the 2016 Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Moana, is now available for all subscribers of Disney+ to view on the platform.
- More than just an extended trailer like we've seen in past "first looks," we immediately open and find out what Dwayne Johnson (who reprises his role as Maui in the live-action adaptation) feels about bringing the movie from animation to the live-action realm.
- From there, we get to meet much of the cast of the movie, including Catherine Laga'aia as Moana in the new movie, and veteran New Zealand actress Rena Owen as Gramma Tala, who share their roles in the new movie.
- We also get to hear about the music, including a new song by Lin-Manuel Miranda that features Catherine and the original Moana, Auli'i Cravalho singing to each other in a new piece just for the movie - "Along the Way."
- Authenticity is a main topic of discussion in the first look, with design details throughout and authentic costume design.
- We close out hearing about the legacy of Moana, before being reminded that the new live-action film will arrive in theaters soon.
- In the new live-action adaptation, newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in a story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+. Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- Moana opens July 10, 2026.
- If you can't wait for the new live-action film, you can catch the animated original, Moana, streaming now on Disney+.
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