Disney Releases New "Moana" Song ‘"Along The Way" Ahead of Live-Action Film Debut
Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to the world of Moana with an all-new original song featuring Catherine Laga'aia, Auli'i Cravalho, and Dwayne Johnson.
Disney's live-action adaptation of Moana is preparing to sail into theaters with a soundtrack that blends beloved songs from the animated classic with brand-new music created specifically for the reimagined adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Leading the musical rollout is the debut of "Along The Way," an all-new original song written by acclaimed composer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda.
- Released today, the track reunites voices from across the Moana franchise, featuring performances by Catherine Laga'aia, who stars as Moana in the upcoming live-action film, Dwayne Johnson, reprising his role as the demigod Maui, and Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in both the original animated film and its sequel.
- The release of the new song offers fans their first taste of the expanded musical landscape being created for Disney's latest live-action reimagining. Accompanied by a newly released music video and behind-the-scenes featurette, "Along The Way" serves as both a bridge between the animated films and a celebration of the next chapter in Moana's journey.
- For Miranda, returning to the world of Moana was a welcome opportunity. "It was such a joy to drop back into the world of Moana again and write 'Along The Way,'" Miranda said. "Auliʻi and Catherine's voices blend so beautifully, and writing for Dwayne as Maui is just pure fun. I'm grateful that we were able to create something special for this brand-new version of our wayfinder's story."
- The song highlights one of the most unique aspects of the live-action adaptation with the collaboration between the franchise's original voice star and its new leading actress. While Laga'aia takes center stage as Moana in the live-action film, Cravalho remains closely connected to the franchise, serving as an executive producer while also lending her voice to the new song.
- The soundtrack itself arrives in several phases throughout the summer. The Moana Original Soundtrack will be released on June 26 and will feature songs written by Miranda alongside longtime collaborators Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina. The collection includes new recordings of fan-favorite songs such as "How Far I'll Go," "You're Welcome," and "We Know The Way," alongside the new track "Along The Way."
- Among the performers featured on the soundtrack are Laga'aia, Johnson, Jemaine Clement, Rena Owen, and members of the acclaimed Polynesian music group Te Vaka, whose contributions helped define the sound of the original animated film.
- A deluxe edition of the soundtrack will follow on July 8. In addition to the vocal tracks, the expanded release will include the film's original score composed by Grammy Award winner Mark Mancina, as well as instrumental versions of the songs. The standalone score album is scheduled to arrive on July 10, the same day the film opens in theaters nationwide.
- The track list for the Moana Original Soundtrack and Deluxe version is as follows:
- 1. “Tulou Tagaloa” - Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘i, Matatia Foa‘i
- 2. “An Innocent Warrior” - Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu
- 3. “Where You Are” - Performed by John Tui, Frankie Adams, Emma Puahi-Shapazian, Amaya Masoli, Rena Owen, Catherine Laga‘aia, Te Vaka
- 4. “How Far I’ll Go” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia
- 5. “We Know The Way” - Performed by Moses Mackay, Opetaia Foa‘i, Te Vaka
- 6. “How Far I’ll Go (Reprise)” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia
- 7. “You’re Welcome” - Performed by Dwayne Johnson
- 8. “Shiny” - Performed by Jemaine Clement
- 9. “Along The Way (Malaga Ki Ei)” - Performed by Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka
- 10. “I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)” - Performed by Rena Owen, Catherine Laga‘aia
- 11. “Know Who You Are” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia, Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foai-Amiatu, Opetaia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo
- 12. “We Know The Way (Finale)” - Performed by Catherine Laga‘aia, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Te Vaka
- 13. “Along The Way” - Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Catherine Laga‘aia, Dwayne Johnson
- Vinyl collectors will also have several options to choose from, with multiple collectible soundtrack editions planned for release beginning July 10.
- Beyond the film itself, Disney is extending the celebration of Pacific culture through a new inspired-by album titled Moana: Voices Across The Ocean, set for release on July 31. Executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau, and Kayla Fa'amaligi, the project will showcase artists from across the Pacific Islands.
- The album will feature 15 tracks from performers representing seven island cultures, including Stan Walker, Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Maoli, and Common Kings, with additional artists still to be announced.
- The release underscores Disney's continued effort to celebrate and amplify Pacific Islander voices, a hallmark of the franchise since the original animated film debuted in 2016. Music has always been central to Moana's storytelling, helping connect audiences to the cultures, traditions, and spirit of wayfinding that inspired the story.
- Directed by Thomas Kail, the live-action adaptation follows Moana as she answers the Ocean's call and embarks on a daring voyage beyond the reef alongside Maui in an effort to restore prosperity to her people. The film is produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Cravalho serving among the executive producers.
- As anticipation builds ahead of the film's July release, Disney's latest musical offerings suggest that the heart of Moana remains firmly intact. By combining familiar songs, new voices, and original material from the creative team behind the animated classic, the soundtrack aims to honor the beloved original while charting a course all its own.
- Disney's Moana opens exclusively in theaters on July 10, while audiences can begin their musical journey now with the release of "Along The Way."
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