The Sky Meets the Sea: Hawaiian Airlines Debuts New "Moana" Themed Planes
How far will you go with Hawaiian Airlines?
As anticipation builds for Disney’s live-action Moana, Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating the film’s upcoming release with a fleet of specially designed aircraft inspired by the beloved voyager’s latest adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s live-action Moana is swimming into theaters on July 10.
- Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating the film’s release with three special Moana-themed aircraft liveries inspired by the story’s themes of exploration and wayfinding.
- The first design has been unveiled on an Airbus A321neo, with additional liveries set to appear on an Airbus A330 and a Boeing 717 in July.
- The aircraft feature characters from the film, including Moana, Maui, the Kakamora, as well as fan-favorite companions Heihei and Pua.
- The designs carry the message “Voyage beyond the reef” and will fly ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.
- Moana-themed artwork will also appear inside the aircraft cabins, including on overhead luggage bins.
The New Moana:
- A newly released behind-the-scenes video takes fans inside the casting journey for Disney’s live-action Moana, revealing why Catherine Laga'aia stood out as the perfect choice for the iconic role.
- The featurette includes insights from director Thomas Kail, producer and Maui star Dwayne Johnson, songwriter/producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film and serves as an executive producer on the live-action adaptation.
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