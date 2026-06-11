The Sky Meets the Sea: Hawaiian Airlines Debuts New "Moana" Themed Planes

How far will you go with Hawaiian Airlines?

As anticipation builds for Disney’s live-action Moana, Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating the film’s upcoming release with a fleet of specially designed aircraft inspired by the beloved voyager’s latest adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s live-action Moana is swimming into theaters on July 10.

Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating the film’s release with three special Moana-themed aircraft liveries inspired by the story’s themes of exploration and wayfinding.

The first design has been unveiled on an Airbus A321neo, with additional liveries set to appear on an Airbus A330 and a Boeing 717 in July.

The aircraft feature characters from the film, including Moana, Maui, the Kakamora, as well as fan-favorite companions Heihei and Pua.

The designs carry the message “Voyage beyond the reef” and will fly ahead of the film’s theatrical debut.

Moana-themed artwork will also appear inside the aircraft cabins, including on overhead luggage bins.

The New Moana:

A newly released behind-the-scenes video takes fans inside the casting journey for Disney’s live-action Moana, revealing why Catherine Laga'aia stood out as the perfect choice for the iconic role.

The featurette includes insights from director Thomas Kail, producer and Maui star Dwayne Johnson, songwriter/producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated film and serves as an executive producer on the live-action adaptation.

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