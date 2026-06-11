Hei Hei! It's a new "Moana" Jewelry Collection from Pandora
It’s been an exciting summer for new Disney movies, including the live-action version of Moana! In anticipation of the upcoming debut, Disney Store and Pandora Jewelry are celebrating the animated film with new charms of Pua, Hei Hei, and more.
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What’s Happening:
- Pandora is inviting Moana fans to join them in commemorating the beloved movie with new charms featuring characters and island accents designed to brighten up your jewelry collection.
- Moana’s sidekicks, Pua the pig, and Hei Hie the rooster, have their very own charms with colorful enamel and sculpted details, making them picture-perfect replicas of the beloved characters.
- Along with the character styles, there’s also a pink plumeria flower dangle charm and a few other surprises.
- The Pandora Moana collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $98.00 to $130.00.
Free Gift With Qualifying Purchase
For a limited time, guests can receive a Free Moana Tote by Pandora with the purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items. While supplies last.
Moana Wave Ring by Pandora | Disney Store
Kakamora Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store
Moana Plumeria Ring by Pandora | Disney Store
Moana Plumeria Charm by Pandora | Disney Store
Pua Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store
Heihei Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!