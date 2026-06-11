Hei Hei! It's a new "Moana" Jewelry Collection from Pandora

Accessorize like Moana with these lovely charms and rings.

It’s been an exciting summer for new Disney movies, including the live-action version of Moana! In anticipation of the upcoming debut, Disney Store and Pandora Jewelry are celebrating the animated film with new charms of Pua, Hei Hei, and more.





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What’s Happening:

Pandora is inviting Moana fans to join them in commemorating the beloved movie with new charms featuring characters and island accents designed to brighten up your jewelry collection.

Moana’s sidekicks, Pua the pig, and Hei Hie the rooster, have their very own charms with colorful enamel and sculpted details, making them picture-perfect replicas of the beloved characters.

Along with the character styles, there’s also a pink plumeria flower dangle charm and a few other surprises.

The Pandora Moana collection is available now at Disney Store, and prices range from $98.00 to $130.00.

Free Gift With Qualifying Purchase

For a limited time, guests can receive a Free Moana Tote by Pandora with the purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items. While supplies last.

Moana Wave Ring by Pandora | Disney Store

Kakamora Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store

Moana Plumeria Ring by Pandora | Disney Store

Moana Plumeria Charm by Pandora | Disney Store

Pua Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store

Heihei Charm by Pandora – Moana | Disney Store



Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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