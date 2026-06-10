The El Capitan Theatre Announces Ticket Sales, Special Moana Fan Event, Collectibles, and Photo Opportunities
Disney fans can celebrate the release of the live-action Moana with exclusive merchandise, themed experiences, and a special on-stage photo op at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.
The El Capitan Theatre is inviting audiences to answer the Ocean's call with a special presentation of Disney's live-action Moana, complete with an interactive on-stage photo opportunity that transports guests beyond the reef.
What’s Happening:
- Beginning Thursday, July 9, moviegoers can experience the film at Disney's flagship Hollywood theater while posing for photos on a themed stage inspired by Moana's epic voyage. The immersive experience adds an extra layer of Disney magic for fans eager to celebrate the return of one of the studio's most beloved modern adventures.
- Moviegoers who want an early screening can attend a special July 9 showing. Tickets for the preview presentation are priced at $31 and include a reserved seat and an exclusive giveaway item.
- To mark the film's release, the El Capitan Theatre will host a special Moana Fan Event on July 10. Guests purchasing the General Ticket package for $38 receive a reserved seat, event credential, popcorn, and a fountain drink.
- For collectors and dedicated Disney fans, the Voyager Pack is available for $78 and includes priority entry, an event credential, a limited-edition Moana marquee pin limited to just 400 pieces, a collectible popcorn tin, popcorn, and a fountain drink.
- Following opening weekend, standard screenings will run from July 11 through August 2. Reserved adult tickets are available for $27, while children ages 3 to 11 and seniors ages 60 and older can attend for $24.
- The El Capitan Theatre has long been known for transforming Disney film releases into special event experiences, often featuring exclusive collectibles, themed displays, and unique photo opportunities unavailable anywhere else. With Moana expected to be one of Disney's biggest theatrical releases of the summer, the theater's themed presentation offers fans another reason to visit Hollywood and celebrate the film on the big screen.
- Disney's live-action Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson returning as Maui, with the film sailing exclusively into theaters on July 10, 2026.
More Moana News:
- Disney Releases Final Trailer for Live-Action "Moana" as Tickets Go on Sale
- Subway and Disney's Live-Action "Moana" Team Up for Collectible Cups and Discounted Movie Tickets
- Photos: Disney Springs Gets Movie Lovers Excited for a Trio of Summer Releases with New Photo Ops
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