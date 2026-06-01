Photos: Disney Springs Gets Movie Lovers Excited for a Trio of Summer Releases with New Photo Ops

Step into photo ops inspired by "Descendants: Wicked Wonderland," "Camp Rock 3" and "Moana"

Disney Springs is getting Disney movie lovers excited for some upcoming summer releases with a trio of photo ops.

Three photo ops for upcoming summer film releases can now be found at Disney Springs. First up, located at the AdventHealth Waterside Stage is this fun photo op for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. Artwork of the Queen of Hearts' castle can be found surrounded by appropriately Wonderland-esque topiaries.

Another Disney Channel release is the highly-anticipated Camp Rock 3, and a photo op for it can be found very close by in the seating area next to the stage.

Props that one might find at a summer camp flank either side of the photo op.

Lastly, we jump to the theatrical side of things for a photo op promoting the live-action adaptation of Moana. This simple billboard features Moana (Catherine Laga'aia) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) alongside the film's logo and release date.

Nearby, banners also promote Moana alongside Cool Kids' Summer.

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