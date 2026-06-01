Shake No More: CrazyShake by Black Tap Closes Their Doors at Disney Springs
The location was always referred to as a pop-up experience, suggesting a limited time presence at Disney Springs
The pop-up CrazyShake by Black Tap experience that debuted at Disney Springs earlier this year has now closed its doors.
What's Happening:
- The new pop-up experience that arrived earlier this year in the former home of Sprinkles Cupcakes at Disney Springs - CrazyShake by Black Tap - has now closed.
- When the new treat location debuted earlier this year, it was described as a pop-up experience, suggesting a limited-time existence, though a closing date was not officially revealed at that time.
- Now, the building sits empty once again, with all CrazyShake signage removed waiting for a new tenant at Disney Springs, though nothing has been officially announced regarding what could occupy the space in the future.
- In its time as CrazyShake by Black Tap, guests were able to delight in gigantic milkshakes (and more tradtional ones as well) with unique flavors and toppings, including a special edition Mickey Mouse shake - complete with vanilla frosting, Mickey sprinkles, and topped with a homemade Mickey Mouse-shaped crispy cereal treat, along with rock candy, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- As you can see from when CrazyShake by Black Tap first opened at Disney Springs in March, the interior design and changes seemed to suggest that the location might last a bit longer than what turned out to be three months, with a more permanent appearance than a temporary one.
- To see more of the inside of the location and menu featuring all the unique milkshakes, be sure to check out our CrazyShake post from when the pop-up location debuted.
- To visit Disney Springs for yourself along with the rest of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com