Photos: CrazyShake by Black Tap Brings Gigantic Milkshakes to Disney Springs

Indulge in Instagrammable delights at this limited-time dessert spot in Disney Springs.

Black Tap's CrazyShakes have made their way to Walt Disney World with the opening of a limited-time pop-up location at Disney Springs.

You'll find this new pop-up experience in the former home of Sprinkles Cupcakes, which closed alongside the rest of the chain at the end of 2025.

Here, guests can try out Black Tap's signature CrazyShakes, such as the Special Edition Mickey Mouse Shake — rimmed with vanilla frosting, Mickey sprinkles, and topped with a homemade Mickey-shaped crispy treat, rock candy, whipped cream, and a cherry.

For a temporary location, the interior has received some nice updates featuring Black Tap branding and some unique patterned artwork on the walls.

Our reporter had to pick up a shake – although we don't blame him for not being able to handle one of the gigantic CrazyShakes!

No end date has officially been revealed for the pop-up, but rumors suggest it may only be around for three months. So if you're visiting Walt Disney World in the near future, you'll want to check this out sooner rather than later!

