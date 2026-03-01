Photos: Scaffolding Begins to Rise Around Upcoming Monstropolis Area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The area was formerly the home of The Muppets.
While exterior work has been well underway on Monstropolis, scaffolding has begun to rise all around the former Muppet Courtyard area at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place had the chance to check out the current progress on Monstropolis.
- The area, which is taking over the Muppet-themed Grande Avenue area of the park, is set to utilize much of the existing infrastructure with a more monster-y twist.
- As construction on the buildings continue, scaffolding has begun rising throughout the land, including Gonzo’s Royal Flush restrooms, PizzeRizzo and the Muppet*Vision 3D theatre.
- While we’ve seen plenty of work being done on the exterior of these buildings over the past few months, the arrival of scaffolding hints that major exterior renovations are set to begin soon.
- Huge chunks of fake brickwork have already been removed from many of the facades, with huge cutouts set to add new theming.
- Specifically on the Muppet*Vision 3D theatre, a huge triangle has been cut out on the front of the building as well as tons of removed detailing on the clock tower.
- The theatre, according to the concept artwork, will become The Glob, hosting some sort of show for guests when the land opens.
- In addition to the rethemed PizzeRizzo and theatre, the area will receive the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant as well as the headlining Monsters, Inc. door coaster.
- No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.
