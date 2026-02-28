After the Asteroid: DINOSAUR Merchandise Remains Available at Disney's Animal Kingdom

While DINOSAUR may have gone extinct at the beginning of February, guests visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom can still commemorate their former Time Rover adventures.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, Laughing Place spotted some Cretaceous period collectibles from one of the park’s recently shuttered attractions.

At Island Mercantile, a selection of DINOSAUR merchandise is available for guests visiting the resort.

DINOSAUR and Restaurantasaurus were the last remaining remnants of DinoLand U.S.A. at the park, closing permanently on February 2nd for the upcoming Tropical Americas land.

But for those who missed out on visiting the Dino Institute one last time, you can still collect some souvenirs before they also go extinct.

Included in the selection of items are the rubber hand puppet, which could be seen in the preshow, the remote control Time Rover, a couple of shirts, and several toys.

Let’s take a look.

DINOSAUR is currently being rethemed for the new area, joining its sister attractions at Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea as an Indiana Jones-themed experience.

While not a ton is known about the upcoming attraction, we do know it will be a completely unique story inside a Mayan temple.

The updated attraction, as well as the Tropical Americas land, is expected to open in 2027.

For those looking to take an adventure to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World: