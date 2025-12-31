Sprinkles Cupcakes Reportedly Closing All Locations Nationwide, Including Disney Springs Location

This news is not officially confirmed by the company, but has been reported by a number of employees across the country.
Reports seem to indicate that Sprinkles Cupcakes will be closing not only their Disney Springs location, but all locations nationwide as of tomorrow, January 1st.

What's Happening:

  • While no official confirmation has been made by Sprinkles or Disney, reports across social media are indicating that Sprinkles Cupcakes may not be long for this world.
  • All locations across the country are reportedly closing after December 31st, 2025 – with staff given only one day's notice of the imminent closure.
  • These reports come from threads on Reddit as well as other social media platforms.
  • One employee from the Sarasota, FL location received a message that Sprinkles would be shutting down "effective immediately."
  • Sprinkles' official Instagram account is also littered with comments about the pending closures.
  • Also adding credence to the rumors is that Sprinkles' online ordering system is not accepting any orders for dates after today, December 31st.
  • UPDATE: Candace Nelson, the founder of Sprinkles who sold the company in 2012 and currently has no involvement in the company, confirmed the closure on her Instagram.

  • The Disney Springs location has been a part of the shopping district since it gained that name in 2016.
  • The chain used to have a location at Downtown Disney in Anaheim, but that location closed in 2023.

