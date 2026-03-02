Photos: Dinosaur Gertie Getting an Unintended "Tail Lift" at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Part of the iconic structure’s tail has been removed due to apparent structural issues.

One of the most beloved and iconic structures at Disney's Hollywood Studios seems to be having some structural issues.

What's Happening:

  • Dinosaur Gertie's Ice Cream of Extinction has been a part of the park since it opened as Disney-MGM Studios in 1989, serving up delicious ice cream treats along Echo Lake.
  • Gertie is a reference to the influential 1914 animated short Gertie the Dinosaur – one of the first major milestones in the history of animation.
  • In recent years, Gertie has seen a lot of love with new merchandise and the addition of a Santa hat during the holiday season.
  • During a visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios today, we noticed that the beginning of Gertie's tail was entirely missing following some structural cracks that had appeared on her tail.
  • Disney had attempted to cover up the issue with a couple of "themed boxes," but it looks as though the issue may have gone further – with a worker spotted examining the issue.

  • Don't fret though, most of Gertie is still there for you to admire and take photos of or with.

