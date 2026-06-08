Subway and Disney's Live-Action "Moana" Team Up for Collectible Cups and Discounted Movie Tickets

This summer, families can answer the Ocean's call with a sandwich in one hand and discounted movie tickets in the other!

As anticipation builds for Disney's live-action Moana, Subway is launching a nationwide promotion designed to bring fans closer to the beloved story before it sails into theaters on July 10. Through collectible cups, movie ticket savings, themed restaurant experiences, and digital activations, the quick-service restaurant chain is partnering with Disney to create an immersive celebration of one of the year's most anticipated family films.

What’s Happening:

Beginning June 11, guests at participating Subway locations can upgrade any meal to a Moana Movie Meal Deal for just $1 more. The limited-time offer includes one of five collectible cups featuring fan-favorite characters from the upcoming film and access to a special Fandango movie reward that can help families experience the adventure on the big screen.

The collectible cup lineup showcases some of the most recognizable characters from the Moana franchise, including Moana, Maui, Mini-Maui, Pua, and Heihei. Each cup has been created in collaboration with Disney Creative Studios and is designed to celebrate the characters that helped make the original animated film a global phenomenon.

Guests who purchase a qualifying Moana Movie Meal Deal can scan the QR code featured on their cup and upload their receipt to receive a $15 Fandango promotional code toward tickets for Disney's live-action Moana.

Customers who purchase multiple meal deals in a single transaction may qualify for larger discounts, helping families save on a trip to the movies this summer.

The promotion marks the latest collaboration between Subway and Disney, arriving nearly a decade after audiences first met Moana in Disney's Academy Award-nominated animated feature. The new live-action adaptation seeks to introduce the story to a new generation while giving longtime fans the opportunity to revisit the journey of the young wayfinder from Motunui.

According to Subway Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein, the campaign was designed to extend the excitement beyond the movie theater.

"Disney's Moana is the kind of cinematic event that brings families together and creates unforgettable summer memories," Klein said. "Through our collaboration with Disney, we wanted to create an experience that extends beyond the theater."

Disney is equally enthusiastic about the partnership. Lylle Breier, Executive Vice President of Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy and Events for Disney, noted that the campaign was built around the adventurous spirit that has defined Moana since audiences first fell in love with the character.

Beyond the collectible cups and ticket offers, the promotion will include a variety of immersive experiences across digital platforms. Fans can expect app takeovers, social media storytelling, music-inspired activations, and interactive content designed to capture the sights, sounds, and spirit of the islands featured in the film.

The experience won't stop online. Subway restaurants across the country will feature Moana-inspired décor, including themed window displays, wayfinding-inspired creative elements, and digital menu experiences designed to transport guests into the vibrant world of the movie. The campaign will also expand into major retail locations, including Walmart, allowing fans to encounter the promotion beyond restaurant walls.

For guests looking to complete the experience, Subway is also spotlighting Simply Cheetos Puffs White Cheddar Flavor as a featured pairing with the Moana Movie Meal Deal.

The campaign arrives as Disney prepares to launch one of its biggest theatrical releases of the year. The live-action film stars Catherine Lagaʻaia as Moana and Dwayne Johnson reprising his role as Maui. Directed by Thomas Kail, the film reimagines the story of a young navigator who ventures beyond the reef to restore prosperity to her people, guided by the Ocean and joined by the legendary demigod Maui.

With collectible merchandise, movie ticket savings, and immersive experiences rolling out nationwide, Subway's latest collaboration gives fans another way to celebrate the return of Moana before the highly anticipated voyage begins on the big screen this July.

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