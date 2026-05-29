Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean Board Game Announced by Maestro Media

The upcoming family tabletop game blends island adventure, set collection gameplay, and cooperative fun inspired by Disney’s Moana

The ocean is calling once again, this time in tabletop form. Maestro Media has officially revealed Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean, a brand-new family game inspired by the beloved Disney animated adventure.

What’s Happening:

Designed for players ages 7 and up, the upcoming release blends strategy, set collection, and island-inspired charm into a breezy game night experience perfect for Disney fans and families alike.

In Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean, players set sail across a chain of islands filled with treasures, shells, and magical gifts washed ashore by the ocean. The goal is to carefully build the most beautiful tapestry by collecting matching items and strategically placing them to score points. Easy to learn but packed with replayability, the game aims to capture the adventurous spirit and colorful world of Moana while remaining approachable for younger players and casual gamers.

Each turn, players choose a beach location and collect two gifts before deciding where to place them on their personal tapestry board. Matching sets of three immediately score points, encouraging players to carefully plan their layouts while adapting to the changing flow of the game. However, the islands are never static. Event Cards dynamically alter which beaches are available, constantly refreshing the board with new opportunities and challenges.

Adding even more variety are unique character abilities and shell effects that can shift strategies from one play session to the next. Maestro Media also confirmed the game includes a cooperative mode, allowing players to work together instead of competing, making it an especially flexible option for families and younger Disney fans.

The game supports 2–5 players and has an estimated playtime of around 30 minutes, positioning it as a quick and accessible tabletop experience that can easily fit into family game nights or casual gatherings. With its vibrant island theme and puzzle-focused gameplay, the title appears to lean into the relaxing yet strategic style of modern family board games while bringing Disney storytelling into the experience.

Maestro Media has continued expanding its catalog of licensed tabletop games in recent years, and Disney’s Moana: Gifts From the Ocean adds another recognizable Disney property to its growing lineup. While a release date has not yet been announced, the game is currently listed as “Coming Soon.”

Fans of Moana looking for a relaxing strategy game with colorful visuals, collectible pieces, and Disney-inspired magic may want to keep this one on their radar.

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