Trix and "Moana" Team Up with New Tropical Flavored Cereal Due Out This Summer
The new cereal comes out just in time for another edition of the favorite Disney story.
Fans of Moana will soon be able to enjoy a favorite cereal with tropical fun as General Mills uses more natural sources to give their cereals color.
What's Happening:
- A new edition of Trix is on its way to grocery store shelves, featuring Disney's Moana characters, made with colors from natural sources.
- Tropical Trix featuring Disney’s Moana cereal transports fans straight to the Hawaiian Islands with a refreshing, fruit-forward tropical flavor. Each bowl - made with colors from natural sources - provides key vitamins, minerals and calcium, making it perfect for breakfast, snacking or anytime enjoyment.
- Additionally, fans will also be able to enjoy Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy cereal, a whimsical new spin on a classic favorite with a cotton candy–flavored cereal complete with three enchanting unicorn-shaped marshmallows, also made with colors from natural sources.
- These new cereals debut as General Mills continues their commitment to remove certified colors from its U.S. cereal portfolio by summer 2026 and from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of 2027.
- Lucky Charms Unicorn Cotton Candy and Tropical Trix featuring Disney’s Moana will be available at retailers nationwide starting this summer.
What They're Saying:
- Megan Brooks, Business Unit Director of Family Favorites Cereals at General Mills: “Whether it’s discovering new ways to make the magic of Lucky Charms even more enchanting or bringing on-screen experiences to our cereal bowls, we’re always looking for ways to make breakfast-time moments more memorable. These cereals showcase the kind of creativity fans love, while also reflecting the progress we’re making to remove certified colors from our cereal portfolio.”
Trix-y Timing:
- While the new Trix edition of the cereal celebrates the animated version of Moana, a summer release of the new food is also timed quite well with the debut of the live-action adaptation of Moana.
- Just a few days ago, we saw the first full trailer for the new live-action adaptation.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
- The new Moana is directed by Emmy and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, Beau Flynn, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Thomas Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated features Moana and Moana 2.
- The live-action Moana opens July 10, 2026.
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