New Disney+ Perks Make "Toy Story 5" and "Moana" Theater Experiences More Fun
Free popcorn AND Discount codes?!
A number of Disney+ Perks will help make the theater even more fun this summer when seeing of some of the most anticipated films of the season.
What's Happening:
- Disney+ subscribers can enjoy some fun benefits when seeing two of Disney's biggest movies this summer in the theaters.
- As part of the Disney+ Perks program, Disney+ subscribers can head over to Perks.DisneyPlus.com and log in for more details on how to get a Free Small popcorn when seeing Pixar's Toy Story 5 at Regal locations.
- Note: To get the popcorn, Disney+ subscribers must also be Regal Crown Club members.
- Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters everywhere, including Regal Theatre locations, starting on June 19.
- Also as part of the Disney+ Perks program, Disney+ subscribers can unlock a Fandango Promo Code and save up to $10 on the purchase of one movie ticket if they're planning on seeing the live-action adaptation of the animated hit, Moana, when it arrives in theaters on July 10.
- For more information about both of these offers, Disney+ subscribers can head over to the official Disney+ Perks website.
The Movies:
- In Toy Story 5, it's Toys vs. Tech when our favorite Toy Story friends unite against the villainous intentions of Lilypad in Toy Story 5, who plans to make the jobs of Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang exponentially harder when she arrives.
- Joan Cusack will be returning as Jessie, Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, all alongside Tony Hale who returns as Forky and Mellisa Villasenor as Karen Beverly. Greta Lee (TRON: Ares) lends her voice to Lilypad. Additionally, Conan O'Brien will be voicing another new character, Smarty Pants, a toy that helps with potty training. Craig Robinson, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and others round out the voice cast.
- Newcomer Catherine Lagaʻaia takes on the title role of Moana in the new live-action adaptation of the story that most Disney+ users know, considering the animated original is famously the most streamed movie since the launch of Disney+.
- Dwayne Johnson also returns, reprising his role from the animated film as Maui.
- As with the animated version, Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina.
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