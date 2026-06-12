Moana-Inspired Splash-Proof Gear Arrives from ALOHA Collection

The new Moana-inspired collection is now available online and at ALOHA's Disney Springs location.

ALOHA Collection is partnering with Disney for a new limited-edition Moana collection, featuring some iconic characters from the film such as Moana, Pua, and Heihei.

What's Happening:

ALOHA Collection's new Moana collection features bestselling Splash-Proof bags and accessories, such as totes, pouches, toiletry bags, crossbodies, hip packs, duffles, and travel organizers.

The prints range from subtle tropical and island-inspired designs to character-forward styles featuring Moana, Pua, and Hei Hei, with options for Disney fans of all ages.

ALOHA Collection is a a Native Hawaiian-founded brand built on a love of travel, the ocean, and island culture. While Moana draws inspiration from Polynesian voyaging traditions, ALOHA Collection's roots are deeply connected to Hawaiʻi, creating a natural partnership grounded in a shared appreciation for family, community, exploration, and respect for the ocean.

Through its Mālama ʻĀina program, ALOHA Collection also donates 5% of annual profits to Hawaiʻi-based conservation and community organizations, helping protect the places that continue to inspire the brand.

Prices for the collection range from $22-$78.

The new collection launches today, June 12, at ALOHA Collection's Disney Springs location in The Landing, Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, and ALOHA Collection retail locations in Newport Beach, Malibu, Encinitas, Whalers Village, Ala Moana, and Waikīkī.

If you're nowhere near any of those locations, you can also purchase items from the collection online.

Below, check out a sampling of the items available in the Moana collection.

Moana Goes Live Action:

Disney's live-action reimagining of Moana stars Catherine Lagaʻaia and Dwayne Johnson alongside John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Along with Johnson, one other actor from the animated version reprises their role, with Jemaine Clement once more voicing Tamatoa.

Tickets went on sale for the film this week, along with the reveal of the film's popcorn buckets and other movie theater novelties.

A new video goes into the casting search for the live-action Moana's title character and how Catherine Laga'aia came to be the filmmakers' clear choice.

Moana opens Friday, July 10 in theaters everywhere.

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