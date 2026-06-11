Game On! Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush Arrive at Disney Store
We love it when Disney Store delivers new plush collectibles from Disney Store China, and with the World Cup taking place now, it makes perfect sense to debut Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush! Mickey Mouse and his pals are swapping their traditional outfits for something athletic, trendy, and full of energy.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Over the years, Mickey Mouse and Friends have appeared in a variety of plush collections, dressed up in a range of outfits and styles. Today, they’re embracing the sport of soccer with jerseys, cleats, and soccer balls, too.
- Joining the fun are:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- And more!
- Each character has a colorful jersey and shorts, an attached accessory like a clipboard, water bottle, duffle bag, whistle, or a soccer ball.
- Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush are available now at Disney Store, and each sells for $19.99.
Mickey Mouse Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Donald Duck Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 8'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9 1/2'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Daisy Duck Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Swim Essentials | Select Styles
- 25% Off Citizen | Select Styles
- 30% Off Kids' Sleep | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $25 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fruit Stand Picnic Blanket
- $12 Leroy & Stitch Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey and Minnie Mouse Americana Beach Towel with Any $25 Purchase
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!