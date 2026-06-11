Game On! Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush Arrive at Disney Store

The crew arrives just in time for the World Cup!

We love it when Disney Store delivers new plush collectibles from Disney Store China, and with the World Cup taking place now, it makes perfect sense to debut Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush! Mickey Mouse and his pals are swapping their traditional outfits for something athletic, trendy, and full of energy.









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What’s Happening:

Over the years, Mickey Mouse and Friends have appeared in a variety of plush collections, dressed up in a range of outfits and styles. Today, they’re embracing the sport of soccer with jerseys, cleats, and soccer balls, too.

Joining the fun are: Mickey Mouse Minnie Mouse Donald Duck Daisy Duck And more!

Each character has a colorful jersey and shorts, an attached accessory like a clipboard, water bottle, duffle bag, whistle, or a soccer ball.

Mickey and Friends Soccer Plush are available now at Disney Store, and each sells for $19.99.

Mickey Mouse Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Donald Duck Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 8'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9 1/2'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Daisy Duck Soccer Plush – Mini Bean Bag 9'' – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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