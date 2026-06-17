Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2026

Hulu has an eclectic slate of new originals coming your way in July – from a celebration of America's 250th anniversary, to new and returning reality shows like Project Runway and House of Stassi, to a brand-new season of King of the Hill – there's something for everyone! Here’s everything coming to Hulu in July.

Hulu Originals

Abandoned – July 1

A case that went unnoticed in 1984 but will have a major impact 40 years later. On April 22 of that year, three children aged 2, 4, and 6 were found abandoned at a train station in the city of Barcelona. They were unable to explain who they were, who their parents were, or why they were there. No one ever came forward to claim them. They were adopted by two educators from Barcelona, who raised them with love and provided them with stability. But 40 years later, those children—now adults—want to find out who their parents are and why they were abandoned.

Disney Celebrates America (ABC News Live) – July 4

Led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and featuring anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines along with more of the ABC News team and talent, the expansive 24 hour programming event takes viewers across all 50 states to explore the people, places, and defining moments of the nation’s 250-year history. Featuring live celebrations, immersive storytelling, performances, and reporting from locations across the country, the broadcast delivers a comprehensive, daylong tribute to America’s past, present, and future.

Project Runway (Season 22) – July 10

Hosted by Heidi Klum, “Project Runway” makes a fashionable return with its biggest season ever. For the first time, 22 designers from different backgrounds, the most in “Project Runway” history, will compete for a chance to take their careers to the next level. Heidi Klum, Law Roach and Nina Garcia return as judges, with Christian Siriano returning as mentor.

They Fight – July 17

A reformed ex-con comes home to Southeast D.C. a changed man. He chases redemption, desperate to reclaim his soul, but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim. Inside, a trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their own demons with nothing but grit and gloves. As he is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.

King of the Hill (Season 15) – July 20

"King of the Hill" depicts the life and times of Hank Hill (Mike Judge), his family, and their neighbors in the fictional suburb of Arlen, Texas, the heartland of America. A hard-working, loyal family man and proud Texan, Hank always strives to be a voice of common sense and reason. Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.

Furious – July 27

From creator and executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether, "Furious" follows an FBI agent, Alice Black (Emmy Rossum) on the hunt for a mysterious and calculating female serial killer. Both walk their own paths toward justice, and as their lives start to intertwine, the line between right and wrong begins to blur.

House of Stassi (Freeform) – July 30

"House of Stassi" follows reality TV icon Stassi Schroeder as she steps into her next act. In this meta-docuseries, Stassi navigates her long-awaited return to television – this time with the people she loves most by her side. As her ambition pulls her back into the spotlight, those around her level up. But as cameras roll and truths surface, her closest relationships are put to the test.

New to Hulu in July

Wednesday, July 1:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 2:

Undead Unluck: Winter Arc (Dubbed) (Hulu Original) – Special Premiere

PGA TOUR: John Deere Classic Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD

Sunday, July 5:

SHARKFEST – New Premieres for the Annual Summer Event Hammerhead Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory World's Biggest Mako Attack of the Samurai Sharks Shark vs. Giant Croc Shark Island Showdown Sharks: Reef Rivals Great White Gauntlet



Monday, July 6:

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, July 7:

Doctor on the Edge (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Wednesday, July 8:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 9:

PGA TOUR: Genesis Scottish Open Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD

Friday, July 10:

Project Runway (Season 22) – Premiere

Monday, July 13:

Rabbit Hole (Season 1) – Pocketwatch

Tuesday, July 14:

Wednesday, July 15:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Mission: Yozakura Family (Dubbed) (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Thursday, July 16:

Friday, July 17:

America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 19-21)

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode

Tuesday, July 21:

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 22:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 23:

Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston – Premiere

PGA TOUR: 3M Open Day 1 (ESPN+) – TBD

Friday, July 24:

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode

Soy Luna: Let's Roll Again (Disney+ Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Tuesday, July 28:

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro – New Episode

Wednesday, July 29:

King & Prince: Our Meet-Up in LA (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Thursday, July 30:

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 1

Friday, July 31:

FX’s Adults – Special Premiere

Lollapalooza Livestream Day 2

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode