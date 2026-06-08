Inside the Ring: Hulu's "They Fight" Unveils a Battle Beyond Boxing
The new sports drama film will premiere on Friday, July 17.
Hulu and Andscape have shared the trailer for their new sports drama feature They Fight.
What's Happening:
- A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan (André Holland), comes home to Southeast D.C. a changed man. He chases redemption, desperate to reclaim his soul, but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim (Wendell Pierce).
- Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their own demons with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.
- In addition to Holland and Pierce, the film also stars Samira Wiley, Anthony B. Jenkins, Toussaint Francois Battiste and Mykelti Williamson.
- Written and directed by Sheldon Candis, They Fight will premiere today, June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival, before making its Hulu debut on July 17.
More Hulu News:
- This weekend, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience hit L.A., popping up at the Westfield Century City.
- Hulu has ordered a comedy pilot inspired by The Cable Guy that updates the cult classic for the streaming age.
- Hulu and Freeform have renewed That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer for Season 2.
- FX has officially ordered The Marriage Plot, a limited series based on Jeffrey Eugenides’ acclaimed novel.
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