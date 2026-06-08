Inside the Ring: Hulu's "They Fight" Unveils a Battle Beyond Boxing

Hulu and Andscape have shared the trailer for their new sports drama feature They Fight.

What's Happening:

A reformed ex-con, Walt Manigan (André Holland), comes home to Southeast D.C. a changed man. He chases redemption, desperate to reclaim his soul, but he must return to the one place he swore he’d never set foot in again—a crumbling boxing gym clinging to life under the watchful eye of his old mentor, Slim (Wendell Pierce).

Inside, a ragtag trio of young fighters—Quincey, Peanut, and Twin —battle their own demons with nothing but grit and gloves. As Walt is pulled back into a world he tried to escape, he realizes his toughest fight was never in the ring.

In addition to Holland and Pierce, the film also stars Samira Wiley, Anthony B. Jenkins, Toussaint Francois Battiste and Mykelti Williamson.