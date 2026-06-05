Hulu and Freeform Renew "That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer" for Season 2

The vintage-inspired design competition hosted by Lara Spencer will return in 2027 with more thrift-store finds, creative makeovers, and sustainable design challenges.

Vintage treasures, creative makeovers, and the thrill of the hunt will continue for another season. Hulu and Freeform have officially renewed That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer for a second season, giving fans of design, sustainability, and competitive home transformations more bargain-hunting action to look forward to in 2027.

What’s Happening:

The renewal comes after the series debuted earlier this year and quickly found an audience among viewers who enjoy seeing ordinary secondhand finds transformed into stylish, magazine-worthy spaces. Season 1 premiered in March and is currently available to stream, introducing audiences to a competition format that combines interior design expertise with the challenge of sourcing unique pieces on a limited budget, according to Deadline.

Hosted and executive produced by veteran television personality and vintage design expert Lara Spencer, the series puts a creative spin on home makeover competitions. Each episode features two designer teams tasked with transforming identical rooms. Armed with the same budget typically around $2,000 and just 48 hours to complete their projects, contestants scour thrift stores, flea markets, vintage shops, and resale outlets in search of hidden gems that can elevate their designs.

This is a fast-paced competition that highlights both creativity and resourcefulness while showcasing the growing popularity of sustainable decorating. Rather than relying on expensive new furnishings, contestants are challenged to give existing items a second life, proving that stylish interiors can be created without breaking the bank.

A key element of the show's appeal is its focus on sustainability. As more consumers embrace secondhand shopping and environmentally conscious lifestyles, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer taps into a growing trend that celebrates reusing, repurposing, and reimagining items that might otherwise be overlooked.

Helping determine which team comes out on top each week is a panel of design experts that includes Robert Hartwell, Preston Konrad, and Dani Klarić. Their critiques evaluate everything from creativity and functionality to overall design execution, helping viewers gain insight into the thought process behind each transformation.

The series also benefits from Spencer's extensive experience in the world of antiques, collectibles, and home design. Long before launching That Thrifting Show, Spencer became a familiar face to fans of vintage hunting and restoration programming. She previously hosted two seasons of Antiques Roadshow on PBS, led the spinoff Antiques Roadshow FYI, and remains well-known for hosting HGTV's Flea Market Flip, a series that similarly celebrates finding value in secondhand treasures.

Beyond her design credentials, Spencer is one of television's most recognizable personalities. A six-time Emmy Award-winning broadcaster, she currently serves as a co-anchor on Good Morning America while also contributing as a correspondent for Nightline and ABC News. Her combination of journalism experience and passion for design has helped make her a natural fit for lifestyle programming that blends storytelling with creativity.

The series is produced for ABC News Studios by Butternut, a division of Wheelhouse Entertainment, and Envisionary Productions. Executive producers include Spencer, Courtney White and Cheryl Wayne for Butternut, Jon Rosen for Envisionary Productions, and David Sloan and Melia Patria for ABC News Studios.

With a second season now confirmed, viewers can expect more inspiring transformations, more unexpected thrift-store discoveries, and more examples of how great design can come from the most unlikely places. As interest in vintage décor and sustainable living continues to grow, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer appears well-positioned to remain a standout entry in the competitive home renovation genre when it returns in 2027.

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