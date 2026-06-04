"IMPACT x Nightline" Uncovers the Kristin Smart Mystery: Will New Technology Crack the Case?
"IMPACT x Nightline: Killer on Campus" is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
This week’s edition of ABC News Studios’ IMPACT x Nightline investigates the 30-year-old disappearance of Kristin Smart and sees how new technology could finally help solve this case.
What's Happening:
- IMPACT x Nightline examines the unsolved mystery of Kristin Smart, the 19-year-old Cal Poly freshman who disappeared in 1996 after leaving an off-campus party with fellow student Paul Flores. Although Flores was convicted of Smart’s murder in 2022, her body has never been found, leaving her family without answers for nearly three decades.
- Now, as investigators execute a new search warrant at the home of Flores’ mother, Susan Flores, renewed hope emerges that advances in technology and investigative techniques could uncover the truth.
- Through exclusive interviews with Kristin’s siblings, Matt Smart and Lindsey Smart Stewart, and key investigators who have dedicated years to the case, IMPACT x Nightline explores the family’s relentless pursuit of justice and the latest developments in one of California’s most haunting unsolved disappearances.
- The special also goes on location with lead investigator Det. Clint Cole at the site of the recent law enforcement search at Susan Flores’ home. Cole, who came out of retirement to continue working the case, retraces the events of the night Kristin disappeared, revisiting the party she attended and the Cal Poly dorm where Paul Flores lived.
- Interviews include the following:
- Sheriff Ian Parkinson, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
- Lindsey Smart Stewart, Kristin Smart’s sister
- Matt Smart, Kristin Smart’s brother
- Clint Cole, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office
- James Murphy, Smart family civil attorney
- Brian Buckmire, ABC News legal analyst
- Ana Garcia, host, True Crime News podcast
- IMPACT x Nightline: Killer on Campus is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.
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