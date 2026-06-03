Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of Private Investigator Novel "Suspect"

The novel, written by Scott Turow, was released in 2022.

Hulu is developing a new private investigator drama titled Suspect, based on Scott Turow's 2022 novel of the same name.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu is developing a new drama series based on the 2022 novel Suspect.

The 20th Television project hails from Marissa Jo Cerar and Bruce Miller of The Handmaid's Tale, as well as WandaVision and The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.

Cerar is writing the drama, which centers on Pinky, a private investigator, who searches for evidence to exonerate a female police chief accused of extorting sex from male officers in exchange for job promotions.

This is but the latest in a recent string of PI-centered series, alongside ABC's R.J. Decker and a Hulu series adaptation of The Kid Detective.

Miller currently serves as the showrunner on The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments, which he also created.

In addition to her work on The Handmaid's Tale, Cerar also created and served as showrunner on ABC's Women of the Movement and Hulu's Black Cake.

Shakman, who directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WandaVision, is attached to direct the next Planet of the Apes film.

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