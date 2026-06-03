Hulu Developing Series Adaptation of Private Investigator Novel "Suspect"
The novel, written by Scott Turow, was released in 2022.
Hulu is developing a new private investigator drama titled Suspect, based on Scott Turow's 2022 novel of the same name.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu is developing a new drama series based on the 2022 novel Suspect.
- The 20th Television project hails from Marissa Jo Cerar and Bruce Miller of The Handmaid's Tale, as well as WandaVision and The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman.
- Cerar is writing the drama, which centers on Pinky, a private investigator, who searches for evidence to exonerate a female police chief accused of extorting sex from male officers in exchange for job promotions.
- This is but the latest in a recent string of PI-centered series, alongside ABC's R.J. Decker and a Hulu series adaptation of The Kid Detective.
- Miller currently serves as the showrunner on The Handmaid's Tale sequel The Testaments, which he also created.
- In addition to her work on The Handmaid's Tale, Cerar also created and served as showrunner on ABC's Women of the Movement and Hulu's Black Cake.
- Shakman, who directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps and WandaVision, is attached to direct the next Planet of the Apes film.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming comedy film, Never Change!
- FX has revealed the title to their upcoming spinoff of Snowfall, coming later this year to FX and Hulu.
- Hulu is developing a new ensemble comedy from Dewayne Perkins about a group of thirty-somethings who decide every relationship choice through a group vote.
- FX's Adults creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw spilled Season 2 details at ATX TV Festival — more episodes, Paul Baker's secret origin, Issa's reckoning, and a mystery guest star.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now