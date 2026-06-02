FX Reveals the Title of the "Snowfall" Spinoff Series

A new "Saga" is here.

We've seen the likes of The Twilight Saga and The Fast Saga (if you go by the subtitle to F9), but now we've got a Snowfall saga, as FX reveals the title to their new spinoff.

What's Happening:

FX has revealed the title of their new spinoff of Snowfall is The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.

The series will debut sometime later this year on FX and Hulu in the US, along with a Disney+ debut internationally.

The Drop is set in 1990s Los Angeles, following Snowfall characters Wanda (Gail Bean) and Leon (Isaiah John) as they fight to take West Coast rap mainstream while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain.

The cast of the series also includes Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie “Buddy” Sims III, plus recurring roles for Mykelti Williamson, Nicki Micheaux, Brandon Mychal Smith, Isidora Goreshter, Eric Balfour, Richard Portnow, Zaire Adams, Demetrius Grosse and Quincy Chad, reprising his role form Snowfall as Big Deon.

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga is executive produced by Malcolm Spellman, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London, Trevor Engelson and Paul Garnes. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The original Snowfall concluded in 2023, following a six-season run and 60 episodes in total.