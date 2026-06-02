Dewayne Perkins Developing New Hulu Ensemble Comedy

The untitled ensemble comedy follows a group of thirty-something friends who let group votes determine every major relationship decision.

Finding love is complicated enough. Now imagine putting every dating decision up for a vote. Hulu is developing a new ensemble comedy from comedian, actor, and writer Dewayne Perkins that takes that very premise and turns it into a hilarious exploration of friendship, romance, and navigating adulthood.

What’s Happening:

The currently untitled project centers on a close-knit group of friends in their 30s who agree to let the group decide their romantic futures, creating a unique social experiment where every major relationship choice is determined by committee, according to Variety.

The comedy follows the lives of friends who are trying to figure out love, purpose, and happiness while leaning on one another for support. At the center of the story are Denny, described as "chaotically gay," and Nelson, a straight friend who is simply trying his best. Together, they lead a friend group that takes an unconventional approach to dating, voting on everything from potential partners to major relationship decisions.

According to the project's logline, the series follows the friends as they not only attempt to help one another find romance but also rediscover confidence, embrace joy, and determine what the next stage of their lives should look like. While the premise is comedic, it also offers plenty of opportunities to explore modern relationships, friendship dynamics, and the increasingly collaborative nature of dating in the age of group chats and social media.

Perkins is attached to star in the series should it move forward at Hulu, while also serving as writer and executive producer. The multi-talented performer has become one of comedy's fastest-rising voices thanks to a career that spans television, film, and stand-up.

Most recently, Perkins has appeared in the Apple TV+ comedy series The Studio alongside Seth Rogen. He also co-wrote, produced, and starred in the acclaimed horror-comedy film The Blackening, which expanded upon his viral Comedy Central sketch and became one of the most talked-about genre comedies in recent years.

His television writing credits include work on The Amber Ruffin Show and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, while his acting résumé features appearances in The Upshaws and Saved by the Bell. In 2020, Variety recognized Perkins as one of its prestigious 10 Comics to Watch, highlighting his growing influence across the entertainment industry.

Joining Perkins behind the scenes are an impressive group of executive producers. NBA superstar and entrepreneur Stephen Curry will executive produce through his production company, Unanimous Media, alongside co-founder Erick Peyton and producer Sharla Sumpter Bridgett.

Since its launch in 2018, Unanimous Media has built a reputation for producing content centered around family, sports, and inspirational storytelling. The company has produced projects including the animated film GOAT and the Apple TV+ documentary series Underrated, which chronicled Curry's journey from overlooked college recruit to NBA champion.

The new Hulu comedy adds another high-profile project to the company's growing slate while giving Perkins an opportunity to bring his distinct comedic voice to a larger television audience.

As dating culture continues to evolve, the series' premise feels particularly timely. Many people already rely on friends for advice, approval, and feedback when navigating relationships. This comedy simply takes that idea to its logical extreme, asking what would happen if your friends didn't just offer opinions, but actually got to vote on your love life.

While the project remains in development and has not yet received a formal series order, the combination of Perkins' comedic sensibilities, Hulu's strong track record with original comedies, and the involvement of Unanimous Media makes it one to watch as it progresses through development.

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