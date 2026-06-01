Hulu's "Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House" Docuseries Follows Homeowners Battling Squatters Across America

From Queens to Malibu, families share their heart-wrenching stories of squatters in this new Hulu docuseries.

Hulu has announced Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House, a new six-part docuseries executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

What's Happening:

The series follows homeowners across the country as they battle squatters who exploit legal loopholes and tenant protections to remain in properties they do not own.

Featured cases include a Queens homeowner arrested while attempting to enter her own house, a con artist taking over a missing millionaire’s estate, and a family forced to watch a stranger occupy their late mother's home and belongings.

One family is even sued for $400,000 by a squatter while the individual is serving time in prison.

The docuseries also highlights a dramatic New Jersey case that escalates into a confrontation involving a S.W.A.T. team.

Spanning locations from Queens and Newark to Malibu, the series examines how homeowners are impacted when the legal system appears to favor squatters over property owners.

Each episode showcases the emotional, financial, and legal challenges families face while trying to reclaim homes they legally own.

Squatters: Get the F*** Out of My House arrives this Thursday, June 4 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ .

Episode Descriptions

“How to Hijack a House” (101)

A Queens homeowner discovers squatters living in her family home. When she enters with a news crew, the squatter pushes into the door, calls the police and … the owner gets arrested. The viral footage sparks nationwide outrage and changes state law.

“The Parasite of Malibu” (102)

In Malibu, an eccentric squatter embeds herself in the elite beach community, exploiting tenant protections and legal loopholes to live rent-free — leaving homeowners financially drained, emotionally traumatized, and battling to reclaim their own homes.

“The Dating App Squatter” (103)

When a Colorado Springs mom dies, a man claiming to be her common-law husband takes over her home. Her family watches helplessly as the squatter destroys everything and taunts them with photos in her clothes … then he sues them for $400,000 from prison.

“The Skeleton and the Squatter” (104)

A sophisticated con artist becomes the ultimate squatter, posing as the official trustee of a reclusive millionaire’s estate in Los Angeles. As she cashes in on his fortune, investigators race to find Charles Wilding before his legal rights — and his life — are erased.

“Don’t Piss Off Patti Peeples” (105)

When squatters — and their pit bull puppies — take over a Jacksonville home, police can’t remove them. But Patti Peeples fights back from the sidewalk for 36 days, only to discover the squatters’ final act of revenge.

“The Squatter and the S.W.A.T. Team” (106)

When Shanetta Little discovers a squatter has taken over her first home in Newark, she learns he is linked to a fringe anti-government ideology claiming sovereign ownership. What follows is a S.W.A.T. standoff, a TikTok firestorm, and a fight to reclaim her American dream.

More Hulu News: