"Betrayal" Season 4 Announced for Hulu Following Surprise CrimeCon Reveal

The next chapter of the acclaimed true crime docuseries, "Betrayal: Secrets and Lies," will debut this August and spotlight a shocking case involving a respected police officer and the family left to pick up the pieces.

True crime fans got a major surprise this weekend in Las Vegas as one of Hulu’s most talked-about docuseries officially revealed its return. During a special panel at CrimeCon 2026, the team behind Betrayal announced that Season 4 of the hit series will premiere this August on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

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The announcement was made live in front of thousands of true crime enthusiasts attending the annual convention, further cementing Betrayal as one of the genre’s most compelling and emotionally powerful franchises.

ABC News correspondent John Quiñones moderated the panel, which featured Glass Entertainment President Nancy Glass, Betrayal podcast host Andrea Gunning, and Karoline Borega, whose personal story serves as the focus of the upcoming season.

Season 4, titled Betrayal: Secrets and Lies, will explore Karoline’s devastating experience after discovering years of misconduct committed by her husband, a respected Colorado Springs police officer. The new season promises to examine themes of trust, deception, resilience, and recovery as Karoline and her family navigate the aftermath of a betrayal that changed their lives forever.

Adding an emotional moment to the panel, Karoline’s daughter Nicole Kern made a surprise appearance on stage. Nicole played a pivotal role in encouraging her mother to publicly share their story, and her participation underscored the family’s journey toward healing and accountability.

The announcement comes as the Betrayal franchise continues to grow in popularity. What began as a successful podcast has evolved into a compelling docuseries that blends intimate storytelling with investigative journalism. The first season, Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, premiered in July 2023 and quickly resonated with audiences. It was followed by Betrayal: A Father’s Secret in 2024 and Betrayal: Under His Eye in 2025.

All three previous seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu, where viewers have followed stories of shocking deception, hidden secrets, and the profound impact betrayal can have on individuals and families.

The excitement surrounding the franchise extended beyond the season announcement. During CrimeCon weekend, the Betrayal team was honored with a CrimeCon CLUE Award for Podcast: Outstanding Docuseries, recognizing the continued success and influence of the series within the true crime community.

Betrayal: Secrets and Lies is produced by Glass Entertainment and ABC News Studios. Executive producers include Nancy Glass and Jon Hirsch for Glass Entertainment, Conal Byrne and Will Pearson for iHeartPodcasts, and David Sloan, Muriel Pearson, and Eileen Murphy for ABC News Studios.

As anticipation builds for the latest chapter, viewers can expect another deeply personal and emotionally charged story that examines how lives are shattered and rebuilt after unimaginable betrayals. With a compelling new case at its center and a devoted audience eager for answers, Season 4 is poised to become one of the summer’s must-watch true crime releases.

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