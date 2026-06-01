Disney Celebrates America 250 Ads Incorporate Iconic IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth Score
A fun surprise for EPCOT fans for sure!
A promo for the Disney Celebrates America 250 24-hour live event on July 4 contains some music that will make EPCOT fans' ears immediately perk up.
What's Happening:
- On the nation's 250th birthday, Disney Celebrates America 250, an unprecedented 24-hour, multi-platform broadcast will air across Disney+, Hulu, ABC, ESPN, and National Geographic.
- A new ad for the special broadcast features music that longtime EPCOT enthusiasts will immediately recognized – namely the score to IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth. Specifically, the music featured is from the opening act "Chaos."
- Similarly, the Reflections of Earth score was also used during ABC's coverage of the new millennium.
- IllumiNations: Reflections of Earth debuted at EPCOT in 1999 for the Millennium Celebration and closed almost 20 years later in 2019 – making way for EPCOT Forever, and later Harmonious and Luminous The Symphony of Us.
- Music for Reflections of Earth was composed by Gavin Greenaway, who also provided the music for Tapestry of Nations at EPCOT and BraviSEAmo! at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Disney Celebrates America 250 will be anchored by David Muir of World News Tonight and will feature live coverage from anniversary events nationwide, culminating in a special fireworks broadcast from Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
More Ways to Celebrate America 250:
- This month, ABC News Studios will premiere a two-hour primetime special that draws a direct line from the real-life history and culture of places like New Orleans and the American frontier to their beloved counterparts in the Disney Parks.
- The beloved Fourth of July fireworks show, “Disney’s Celebrate America! — A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky," will be presented for an extended run on July 3, 4, and 5, at both the Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park.
- Disney is deepening its support for military families with a $2.5 million donation to Blue Star Families, special movie screenings, new vacation offers for service members, and expanded veteran hiring programs.
- Soarin' Across America, now open at EPCOT and coming soon to Disney California Adventure, takes guests across various American landmarks and scenery – from the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, to the Hollywood sign and the bayous of Louisana.
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