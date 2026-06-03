A High School Reunion with a Twist: Hulu Debuts Trailer for Upcoming Comedy Film "Never Change!"

The film will debut on Hulu in two weeks on Wednesday, June 17.

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming comedy film, Never Change!

What's Happening:

Hulu has debuted the trailer for Never Change! – a new comedy film directed by Marty Schousboe and written by John Reynolds (Oh, Hi).

In 2008, the graduating class of North Meadows High School had their senior year cut short due to a disastrous tornado. Now in their mid 30's they're being forced to return home and finish high school once and for all. Old flames, second chances, this is what nightmares are made of.

Writer Reynolds also stars in the film alongside: Sofia Black-D’Elia (Single Drunk Female) Carmen Christopher (English Teacher) Jo Firestone (The Singles Retreat) Gary Richardson (Saturday Night Live)

Others cast members include: Maria Thayer Rudy Pankow Topher Grace Jackie Cruz Ana Gasteyer Patti Harrison Zach Cherry

This is the latest in a long line of comedies produced by American High for Hulu, following the likes of Summer of 69, Plan B, Crush, Prom Dates and more.

Following its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, Never Change! will arrive on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 17, 2026.

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