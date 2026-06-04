New Hulu Special Highlights Paul Simon's Return to Live Performance with "The Quiet Celebration Concert"

The new music special arrives at the end of this month on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+

Legendary musician Paul Simon will perform songs from throughout his iconic career in the new Hulu special Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert.

What's Happening:

A short trailer for Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert has been released, featuring footage of Simon in the recording studio, reflecting on his music and creative process.

Concert clips filmed at Seattle’s McCaw Hall showcase intimate performances backed by a full band and accompanied by striking stage visuals.

The concert event highlights Simon's return to the stage following previous concerns about his hearing. Simon suffered hearing loss in his left ear when recording his recent LP, Seven Psalms.

Fans can expect performances of beloved classics alongside material from Simon's more recent work.

Paul Simon: The Quiet Celebration Concert will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ beginning Tuesday, June 30.

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