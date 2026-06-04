Ellen Pompeo to Star in New Hulu Dramedy "Chicks" From "Good American Family" Creator Katie Robbins

The Grey’s Anatomy star will headline a Boston-set family crime comedy about two estranged sisters who turn to increasingly bold scams after inheriting their father’s criminal legacy.

A new chapter in Ellen Pompeo’s television career may be on the horizon. While she remains an integral part of Grey’s Anatomy, the longtime star is now set to headline a brand-new Hulu dramedy that combines family dysfunction, crime, and comedy in a uniquely Boston-set story.

What’s Happening:

According to The Wrap, Hulu has officially ordered a pilot for Chicks, a new original series starring and executive produced by Ellen Pompeo. The project reunites Pompeo with writer and producer Katie Robbins following their recent collaboration on Hulu’s Good American Family.

According to the official logline, Chicks centers on Chickie, played by Pompeo, and her estranged half-sister Doreen. The pair find themselves struggling financially when their father unexpectedly dies. Rather than leaving behind a fortune, he leaves them with a legacy rooted in small-time crime.

Faced with limited options, the sisters begin running increasingly ambitious scams in an effort to survive. As their criminal ventures grow, so does their unlikely relationship, forcing them to confront old wounds while building a bond neither expected.

The series blends family drama with dark comedy, creating a story about second chances, sibling relationships, and finding connection in unexpected circumstances. Set against the backdrop of rapidly changing neighborhoods in old Boston, the project also explores themes of community, identity, and the impact of gentrification.

The idea for Chicks originated with Robbins and was developed specifically for Pompeo. The project was inspired by conversations the pair had while working together on Good American Family, which became one of Hulu’s notable drama releases.

In addition to starring, Pompeo will executive produce alongside Robbins and Laura Holstein through Calamity Jane. The pilot comes from 20th Television, one of Disney’s major television production studios.

The announcement arrives as Pompeo continues her longstanding relationship with Grey’s Anatomy. While she stepped back from being a full-time cast member beginning in Season 21, she remains an executive producer, recurring performer, and the iconic narrator of the hit medical drama. The ABC series is preparing to launch its 23rd season this fall, further cementing its status as one of television’s longest-running scripted dramas.

The Grey’s Anatomy universe is also expanding. A new Texas-set spinoff from Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis is currently in development and is expected to premiere in 2027, with Pompeo attached as an executive producer.

For Hulu, Chicks represents another step into character-driven dramedy storytelling, pairing an established television star with a creator who has already found success on the platform. If the pilot moves forward to a full series order, audiences can expect a mix of heartfelt family dynamics, sharp humor, and increasingly chaotic cons as two sisters attempt to navigate life after loss.

With Pompeo leading the charge and a creative team already familiar with working together, Chicks could become one of Hulu’s most anticipated new original series in development.

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