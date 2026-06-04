TV Review: "Hannah Berner: None of My Business is "Part-Time Hot," Part-Time Funny

Stand-up comedy is a bit like therapy; not every comedian is the right match for every audience member, and that's okay. Hannah Berner: None of My Business is her sophomore special, filmed at the Bluma Appel Theater in Toronto, and while Berner's brand of comedy isn't entirely to my taste, her talent is unmistakable. In it, she delivers some vulnerable material, questioning her future, exposing her unorthodox career path, dishing on dating secrets, and admitting she's "part-time hot."

The special includes a little crowd work, but it's primarily an hour of carefully honed routines. Berner shines brightest in physical comedy, particularly a bit demonstrating what gay American football looks like, riffing on "tight ends," the ball snapped from between someone's legs, end zone dancing, and playing for a ring. It's the highlight of the special, and the moment where Berner's physicality and comic timing are most fully on display.

Like many great comedians, Berner is self-deprecating, spending a stretch of the special coming to terms with being attractive, acknowledging her beauty while musing that she'd somehow look subpar in the reality TV landscape. Agree to disagree. Aside from the faces she pulls for comic effect, Hannah Berner is gorgeous, and the special makes much of the tension between that and her willingness to be unabashedly weird. It's reminiscent of Lucille Ball, who was similarly beautiful but capable of making you believe Ricky Ricardo could somehow prefer a generic showgirl over her the moment she started pulling faces and leaning into obnoxious tones.

From there, the set covers territory that, if a stranger started discussing it unprompted, would feel like none of your business, which is, of course, the point. Regretful college dating mishaps, random hookups in her twenties, snowboarding misadventures, sexting, and a passionate ode to a truly great poop are all on the menu. She also touches on freezing her eggs, not feeling ready to be a mom, and life with her fifty-year-old husband, which gives rise to a Walt Disney cryogenic freezing joke that Disney Bundle subscribers will likely appreciate. (Disney fans may already know Berner from her Netflix bit about how all the Disney Princes — minus the Beast — are trash.)

None of it is particularly shocking or out of left field, which keeps the vibe chill throughout despite the subject matter. But that relaxed quality is also part of what holds the special back. None of My Business is fine; not bad, but not particularly good either. It probably plays best live in a comedy club with a drink or two. The material could’ve been saved by strong throughline: a cohesive callback to how the show opens, or a final point that ties the entire set together the way Ellen DeGeneres was famous for doing in her pre-talk-show era. Without it, the special feels more like an enjoyable collection of bits than a definitive statement.

For Hannah Berner, None of My Business feels less like a career-defining set and more like a stepping stone toward better material.

I give Hannah Burner: None of My Business 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Hannah Burner: None of My Business premieres Friday, June 5th, on Hulu.