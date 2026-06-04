FX Orders "The Marriage Plot" Limited Series Starring Sadie Sink

Will Arbery and Hiro Murai adapt Jeffrey Eugenides’ acclaimed novel for FX and Hulu, with Sadie Sink set to star and executive produce.

FX is expanding its slate of prestige literary adaptations with a new limited series based on one of the most acclaimed novels of the 21st century. The network has officially ordered The Marriage Plot, an adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’ beloved novel, bringing together an impressive creative team led by acclaimed playwright and Succession writer Will Arbery, visionary director Hiro Murai, and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

What’s Happening:

The project is already shaping up to be one of FX’s most anticipated upcoming dramas, blending literary prestige, coming-of-age storytelling, and complex relationship dynamics into a compelling limited series destined for Hulu and FX audiences.

Based on Eugenides’ 2011 novel, The Marriage Plot follows three recent college graduates as they navigate an emotionally charged love triangle while confronting the realities of adulthood. Set against the backdrop of post-college uncertainty, the story explores questions of love, identity, ambition, and self-discovery as its characters attempt to reconcile their romantic ideals with the challenges of real life.

The adaptation arrives with a powerhouse creative team behind it. Will Arbery, who earned widespread acclaim for his work on HBO’s Succession and his Pulitzer Prize finalist play Heroes of the Fourth Turning, will serve as writer and executive producer. The series marks Arbery’s second major FX order in less than a year, following the pickup of his original series Seven Sisters in late 2025.

Directing duties will be handled by Hiro Murai, whose distinctive visual style has made him one of the most sought-after filmmakers working today. Murai is best known for his groundbreaking work on Atlanta, The Bear, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, and Childish Gambino’s award-winning music video This Is America. His involvement signals FX’s commitment to delivering a visually ambitious and emotionally resonant adaptation.

Leading the cast is Sadie Sink, who has quickly become one of Hollywood’s most celebrated young performers. Sink first gained international recognition as Max Mayfield in Netflix’s Stranger Things before earning critical acclaim for her performance opposite Brendan Fraser in The Whale. Her recent Tony Award nomination for John Proctor Is The Villain further cemented her status as one of the industry's rising stars.

In addition to starring in the series, Sink will serve as an executive producer, continuing her transition into producing alongside acting. The role adds another major project to an already busy slate that includes her upcoming appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the film adaptation of John Proctor Is The Villain.

FX Entertainment President Gina Balian praised the project as a natural fit for the network’s brand of character-driven storytelling.

“The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists,” Balian said in a statement. “We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.”

The series will be produced by A24 and FX Productions, two studios that have consistently delivered critically acclaimed television projects. Additional executive producers include Steven Prinz and Rachel Jacobs for Borderless Pictures, Michael Costigan and Jason Bateman for Aggregate Films, Jeffrey Eugenides, Sadie Sink, and Hiro Murai’s Chum Films team.

The Marriage Plot continues FX’s recent trend of investing heavily in prestige limited series based on acclaimed source material. With a celebrated novel, award-winning creative team, and one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars attached, the project has all the ingredients to become a standout addition to FX’s growing lineup of premium original programming.

While no release date has been announced, the series is expected to begin moving through development soon, with additional casting news likely to follow in the coming months.

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