Jon Tenney Joins Cast of FX's Limited Series "Cry Wolf"
The actor joins a cast that also includes Olivia Colman, Brie Larson, William Jackson Harper, Elizabeth Perkins and more.
Jon Tenney is the latest to join the long in-development FX limited series Cry Wolf, created by Sarah Teem.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Jon Tenney, known for his roles in American Classic and The Closer, has joined the cast of FX's Cry Wolf limited series.
- Cry Wolf is a psychological family thriller following a social worker, Kath (Olivia Colman), and a mother, April (Brie Larson), thrust into crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter, Mia (Lind), alleges abuse, pushing both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.
- Tenney will portray Ian Farr, polished, handsome, slick and smart as a whip. He’s ruthless and one step ahead of everyone else, able to control an entire courtroom and destroy the opposing council with ease. A former criminal defense attorney, he now sees himself as a champion for fathers after his own bitter divorce, which made him a “found man” with a whole new belief system. He masterfully controls the courtroom in the show’s climactic trial.
- The cast of Cry Wolf also includes:
- Shawn Hatosy
- Jack Greig
- William Jackson Harper
- Dane DeHaan
- Atticus Mitchell
- Ayo Solanke
- Elizabeth Perkins
- Cry Wolf is based on the critically acclaimed Danish drama Ulven Kommer (released internationally as Cry Wolf), which premiered in 2020.
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