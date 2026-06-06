Throw(back) Every Last Care Away: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall Experience Comes to Century City

We went to the mall...today.

With Disney+ and Hulu celebrating a Throwbacks summer, this weekend, an activation at Westfield Century City brought fans — and a star or two — out to celebrate nostalgia.

What's Happening:

This weekend, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience hit L.A., popping up at the Westfield Century City

At the center of the activation was a Throwback fountain, reminiscent of those you might find in your local mall in the 80s and 90s.

Elsewhere, fans could get their photos taken in the photo lab, check out the MAC Pro beauty salon, and more.

The themed fun continued with a Luke's coffee cart (celebrating Gilmore Girls), and there was a Glee-inspired photo op.

In fact, star Josh Sussman, who played Jacob Ben Israel on the popular series, showed up to greet attendees.

But perhaps the most thrilling aspect of this activation was the slide attendees could ride.

The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience will be open until 7 p.m. today (June 6) and will also be available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 7.

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