Throw(back) Every Last Care Away: Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall Experience Comes to Century City
We went to the mall...today.
With Disney+ and Hulu celebrating a Throwbacks summer, this weekend, an activation at Westfield Century City brought fans — and a star or two — out to celebrate nostalgia.
What's Happening:
- This weekend, the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience hit L.A., popping up at the Westfield Century City
- At the center of the activation was a Throwback fountain, reminiscent of those you might find in your local mall in the 80s and 90s.
- Elsewhere, fans could get their photos taken in the photo lab, check out the MAC Pro beauty salon, and more.
- The themed fun continued with a Luke's coffee cart (celebrating Gilmore Girls), and there was a Glee-inspired photo op.
- In fact, star Josh Sussman, who played Jacob Ben Israel on the popular series, showed up to greet attendees.
- But perhaps the most thrilling aspect of this activation was the slide attendees could ride.
- The Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Mini Mall experience will be open until 7 p.m. today (June 6) and will also be available between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on June 7.
More Disney+ Throwbacks:
- In celebration of Throwbacks summer, The Brave Little Toaster and the first two seasons of The Weekenders finally arrived on Disney+.
- With those releases, Tony took a look at why The Brave Little Toaster isn't actually a Disney movie and also chronicled the cult status of The Weekenders series.
- Looking ahead, fans can look forward to two popular 2000s Disney Channel property sequels: the much-anticipated Camp Rock 3 and the final episodes of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.
- BTW, last summer, we checked out a special Disney+ Throwback Experience in Los Angeles, a celebration of iconic Disney films and TV shows from the 1990s and 2000s.
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